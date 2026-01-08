Jude Bellingham defends his Real Madrid goal record since changing position after Kylian Mbappe's arrival and praises 'electric and creative' Vinicius Jr amid tough season for Brazil star

However, the landscape of the Real Madrid attack shifted seismically with the arrival of Mbappe in the summer of 2024. The signing of the French superstar brought a guaranteed 40-goal-a-season striker to the club, but it also necessitated a fundamental restructuring of the team’s mechanics.

While Mbappe has excelled, instantly becoming the focal point of the attack and delivering the devastating numbers expected of a 'Galactico', Bellingham’s statistical output has naturally receded. No longer the primary target for crosses or the man tasked with breaking the defensive line, the 22-year-old has been redeployed into the engine room. The drop-off in his raw goal data - he ended last season with 15 goals and has five to his name so far this term - has led to scrutiny in the Spanish press this season, with critics questioning whether his influence has waned in the shadow of the Frenchman.

Bellingham, however, rejects this narrative entirely. Speaking to the media, he insisted that the recalibration of his role was a logical and necessary step to maximise Mbappe’s talents.

“It has been an easy change,” Bellingham explained. “In my first season here I lived very close to the rival box and scored quite a few goals, but after the arrival of Mbappe, we have a natural striker who scores 40 goals per season and it is no longer necessary for me to be so far forward.”

The midfielder was keen to point out that while he may not be chasing the Pichichi trophy anymore, he is far from a passenger in the final third. He referenced his return from the 2024/25 campaign - his first alongside Mbappe - as evidence that he remains a potent threat even when starting his runs from deep.

“Every season I am going to contribute my goals, I have that arrival,” he stated. “I scored 15 playing further back, which is not bad at all. This year I am playing further back and I influence the play more. It is a different role but goals have never been the most important thing for me.”

