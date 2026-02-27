Goal.com
Josh Sargent GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

‘Everybody has their own reasons’ - Why USMNT's Josh Sargent walked away from Europe to become Toronto FC’s centerpiece

EXCLUSIVE: GOAL sat down with the American striker to discuss his big transfer to Toronto FC and the motivations behind his return to North America

Josh Sargent's dad has already come to visit. Even before his son had officially put pen to paper on his big move to Toronto, Jeff Sargent had made the big trip. The flight from St. Louis to Toronto was easy, so why wouldn't he? This type of moment wouldn't come around often, and he wanted to be there for it. He wanted to be a part of the process that brought his son home.

"It's a two-hour flight," the striker tells GOAL with a smile as he reflects on his father's visit. "He's like, 'Wow, that is so much easier.' Family can pop up for the weekend or something. It's just a lot more accessible."

There's a word in that sentence that really explains it all: family. For weeks now, everyone has debated and discussed Sargent's big move to Toronto FC, which became official on Wednesday after serving as the game's worst-kept secret for several weeks. At the heart of it all, at the very core of this decision, was a return home. After eight years across the Atlantic Ocean, this decision was motivated by Sargent's desire to put his family first.

The version of Sargent that originally left home was just a kid. He was 18 at the time, and he would have left earlier if the rules had allowed it. Europe was calling, and Sargent had earned the call after emerging as one of the most talented prospects in American soccer.

The version of Sargent that returns to North America is something different: three kids, a wife, a new lease on life. The kid who left his family returns as a man with a family of his own, and it's that fact that drove his return more than anything else. There are other parts of it, of course: the sporting plan in Toronto, the weight that comes with being the team's star player, the chance to compete in a growing MLS for the very first time. When you add that, for the first time in his adult life, his kids can see their grandparents regularly, it all resulted in a choice that, to Sargent, was pretty clear-cut.

He knows that not everyone out there will understand that. He knows that there has been, and will be, criticism for it. That's fine with him. In the end, Sargent made his choice and, in these first few days of being in his new home of Toronto, he's already feeling the benefits of it.

"Everybody has their own reasons," he says. "It's nobody else's life. I don't know, but I feel like a lot of people have had their say on whether it's the right thing to do or this and that. Again, there are a lot of people out there, and you're not judging their lives for what they choose. I'm at a time where, over the last year or so, I've been thinking about coming back closer to home because I'm having more kids. It's been more and more attractive to me and my family. 

"The opportunity with Toronto came up, and they seemed to have a clear plan and structure for what they want to do. Everything just sounded exciting to me, and it all lined up perfectly, so here we are."

  • Josh SargentThomas Skrlj/Toronto FC

    Why Toronto?

    Midway through the interview, Sargent pans the camera, showcasing the display that Toronto FC had built for him. His birthday is on Friday, Feb. 27, and the club greeted him with an early celebration. Balloons, gear, gift baskets, the staff went all out to make Sargent feel part of the team, even in the days before he officially was.

    After weeks of discussions. News of the move emerged weeks ago. Ever since, Sargent was effectively sidelined at Norwich. The deal finally got done this week, much to the relief of Sargent. He's wanted this all along.

    "The talks with Toronto, they were going all out for me right from the start, and that struck me the right way," he says. "You want to be at a club where they appreciate everything. When the club works that hard, it means they truly care about you. I had talks with the coach, the sporting director, everybody. The plan seems very clear to me, and it excites me to get started.

    Sargent also noted the club made his family an immediate priority, making his sure his wife, Kirsten, and his kids were well taken care of upon their arrival in Canada. 

    "That's been amazing so far," he says. 

    The move also gives Sargent an opportunity he hasn't had yet on the field: to play in MLS. He left for Germany at age 18, signing with Werder Bremen instead of playing at home. Over the last eight years, he's watched from afar as the league developed, speaking to plenty of U.S. Men's National Team teammates about that fact along the way. They've told him everything: the quality, the standards, the travel, the support. After years of hearing about it, he's eager to experience it. 

    "Experiencing MLS, doing that with Toronto is really exciting," he says. "Playing in front of new fans at a new stadium is going to be cool. Off the field, my family, having friends be able to visit, seeing family more often, but also being in a bigger city and experiencing that. I've been from St. Louis to Bremen to Norwich and Toronto is so different. The first couple of days here have been, 'Wow'. There's just so much to see. It's all just very exciting."

    There have been parts of this process that have been less exciting. On Wednesday, Sargent was finally able to leave those behind.

  • Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Drama in the rearview

    When telling the story of Sargent's move to Toronto, you can't leave out what happened in Norwich. It didn't go the way anyone wanted, and for a time there, it got a bit ugly.

    For much of his time in Norwich, Sargent was the club's star striker. After a difficult Premier League debut in the 2021-22 season, Sargent hit his stride in the Championship. Entering the ongoing season, he'd scored at least 13 goals in each of the prior three Championship campaigns. This season, he had seven in 22, putting him on pace to hit those types of numbers again.

    It ended somewhat unceremoniously, though. In January, Sargent was benched by coach Philippe Clement, who said Sargent had messaged him asking to be held out amid interest from Toronto. He hasn't played since, having been omitted from the matchday squads while training with the club's youth teams.

    "I get the fans' frustration completely - a couple of months ago we were talking about having the best player in the Championship," Norwich captain Kenny McLean told BBC Radio Norfolk this week as the saga neared its conclusion. "Then we lost him, and it's not nice for anybody. I've got so much love for Josh's family, so I'm not going to say anything bad about him. I'm sure the fans would enjoy it if I did, but it's a situation that's played out the way nobody wanted it to."

    Sargent agrees, and he's ready to put it behind him. He looks back fondly on his time with Norwich, a club that gave him the chance to compete in England. He's sad about how it ended and wishes it could have gone another way. Unfortunately, it didn't, and having gone nearly two months without playing, he's eager to move on.

    "It's been a lot going on," he said. "I think everybody has seen the drama and whatnot happening, and I don't want to talk too much about the stuff that's happened at Norwich because, to be honest, I just want to move on from that. I'm just happy to be here and relieved that it's all over. I just want to play games again as soon as possible."

    It's been nearly two months since Sargent last scored a goal. His last one came in a New Year's Day win over Queens Park Rangers. Much has changed since then, and Sargent is eager to hunt goals again, albeit for a new club now.

  • Panama v United StatesGetty Images Sport

    Hitting the ground running

    There's no denying another aspect of Sargent's move: the national team. With every transfer, fans of the USMNT wonder aloud about the consequences. Does this move help this player's case? Does it hurt it? What does this player have to do to get themselves into the picture?

    Sargent, of course, knows that. He also knows that there's still some doubt lingering due to his previous national team performances. He has not scored a goal with the USMNT since 2019. He spoke extensively in the fall about how much that bothered him and has always been eager to prove himself on that level.

    He still is, but at the moment, he knows that can't be the priority. In order to get back into Mauricio Pochettino's side, Sargent first has to prove himself in Toronto. He's excited for that opportunity.

    "I'll tell you the same thing I've been telling other people," he says. "People keep asking me, 'Do you think this move is going to get you closer to the national team or get you in the picture?' but as this thing has progressed, my sole focus has just been on getting here and getting started. Yes, of course, I'd love to be back with the national team and performing for them, but at the same time, my full focus right now is just getting started here. 

    "If you do well with your club, and hopefully I hit the ground running and score goals right away, that'll put you in the picture to get called back up. My focus is just on Toronto at the moment and making sure I hit the ground running."

    Toronto will hope he does that, too. By paying so much money for Sargent, they made him an integral part of the club's sporting project. That comes with on and off-field responsibilities. The fee Toronto paid for Sargent is right up there among the most expensive in MLS history. It's now up to him to show why they did it, which is a challenge he's embracing, not shying away from.

    "I think just them showing so much faith in me and doing so many things to get this deal done, it makes me so excited about the opportunity to repay them," he says. "In a sense, I want to show them that they made the right decision, that they can trust me to be a key player for this team. To be honest, more than anything, I'm just excited to get started and excited to see what this league is all about."

  • Josh Sargent USMNT World Cup WalesGGetty Images

    Reflecting on it all

    Throughout this process, it's been hard for Sargent not to reflect on it all. This is a major turning point in his life. It's also one for those around him. Sargent is turning the page on what was, by and large, a fun European adventure and trading that in for the comforts of home. 

    There are parts of that trade that weren't easy. There were other parts of it that produced zero doubt. Regardless, life has changed, both suddenly and not-so-suddenly.

    "It's been eight years now that we've been gone," Sargent said. "Kirsten came over, not right away, but a few months into me getting over there. I've been through a lot since we've been there. I was calling her a couple of days after we got [to Toronto] and I was like, 'Wow, it's so weird'. The time change, we're pretty much on the same time as all of our family now, and that's going to be so different. It's funny how used to living over there you get with being so far away from home, and now we get to come back and be closer to our family. 

    "It's bittersweet because we enjoyed our time over there. We loved it, but it was getting to a point where we wanted to be closer to home and have the support of our family, have our kids see their grandparents a lot and have that be more accessible."

    The choice has been made. There are no regrets or doubts. Sargent is glad to be back in this part of the world, and there are a lot of people who are happy about that fact, too. 

