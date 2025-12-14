Getty Images Sport
'We'll never forget him' - Jordan Henderson dedicates first Brentford goal to 'good friend' Diogo Jota after copying late Liverpool striker's iconic celebration
Henderson replicates Jota's celebration
Henderson paid heartfelt tribute to former Liverpool team-mate Jota after his goal. Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Spain back in July, leaving Liverpool and the wider footballing community in mourning.
The Portuguese forward was an avid EA Sports FC player and at one point reached number one in the Ultimate Team rankings. Jota's trademark celebration was to sit cross-legged while pretending to use a video game controller, which Henderson replicated against Leeds.
After receiving a round of applause from the Brentford fans, the England international sat on the Gtech Community Stadium turf and dedicated his goal to Jota, who he played alongside for three years at Liverpool.
'We'll never forget him'
Paying tribute to Jota in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Henderson said: "It was his [Jota's] birthday recently, we'll never forget him. We always remember him forever really. I can only imagine what the lads at Liverpool are going through. He was a good friend. I don't score many goals so I thought when I did I would dedicate it to him."
Henderson returned to the Premier League over the summer after 18 months with Eredivisie giants Ajax and has become a mainstay in the Brentford starting XI this season. Indeed, the 35-year-old has been involved in all 16 league matches for the Bees following his arrival, starting 14 times for Keith Andrews' side.
Brentford suffer dip in form under Andrews
Brentford's 1-1 draw with Leeds leaves the Bees in 14th place after the opening 16 matches of the season. Sunday's stalemate means Brentford have now failed to win in three, and have won only one of their last five.
That said, the west London side exceeded expectations in the opening weeks of the season as Andrews made a solid start to life in the Brentford dugout. The capital outfit now sit seven points above the relegation zone following Sunday's action.
Bees face tough midweek task
Brentford will hope to spring an upset in the Carabao Cup in midweek when they take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. City kept the pressure on title rivals Arsenal with a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace in one of Sunday's four early Premier League matches as a brace from Erling Haaland and a Phil Foden strike saw the Cityzens claim a fourth successive league victory.
The Bees will round off the year with games against relegation-threatened Wolves and Bournemouth.
