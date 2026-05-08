Jesse Marsch, Gregg Berhalter, Pellegrino Matarazzo, Bruce Arena and the top 10 American soccer managers - ranked

While it might not be as pronounced as it is on the playing side, the footprint of American managers in the global soccer scene is growing. Americans have graced the touchline not only in MLS, but also in England, Germany, France, Switzerland, Norway and even Egypt.

With each trailblazing move, more doors open, as they did when Bob Bradley, for example, coached his way through Europe before reaching the Premier League. Pellegrino Matarazzo recently kicked a door wide open himself, helping guide Real Sociedad to a major trophy while making history for the American game. There could be more groundbreaking moments as American soccer gains more visibility in the coming months leading up to the 2026 World Cup, and more history could be made over the next few years.

GOAL takes a look at the top 10 American managers in global soccer.