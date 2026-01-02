Jesse Lingard insists he could have revived Man Utd career as free agent takes aim at claims he 'messes about' too much

The England international remains frustrated at how his United career ended, with Lingard - who recently severed ties with K-League side FC Seoul after two seasons in Asia - telling Sky Sports: “It was 2021 when I left and as I say I had been there since I was seven years old and being around the lads and the facilities there, you know everybody from such a young age.

“Obviously I had different managers and different managers are going to play you or not play you - it is understandable. As a player you want to play every game so obviously I wanted to play.

“I feel like after the West Ham loan spell that season, coming back, I felt like I deserved to play. I was probably one of the best players in the league at West Ham, at the time. I probably deserved to go to the Euros, in fairness.

“But like I say, everything happens for a reason and to come back and play a part bit here, a part bit there - you want to play every game. Sometimes you know when your time is up and you know when it is time to leave.”

