Jarrod Bowen to break Danny Dyer’s heart?! Transfer prediction made that would leave West Ham-mad father-in-law disappointed
Bowen married into the West Ham-mad Dyer family
Bowen, who is club captain at the London Stadium, is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2030. He now boasts family ties to the Hammers alongside his professional ones, having married into the Dyer family.
Severing those would be difficult, in sporting and emotional senses, with former Love Island contestant wife Dani eager to avoid having to move away from her East End roots. She has previously admitted that a switch for Jarrod would represent her biggest nightmare.
West Ham’s struggles in 2025-26 are, however, causing serious questions to be asked of how much time Bowen will be spending in his current surroundings. If they were to be relegated, then the expectation is that the England World Cup hopeful would definitely pack his bags.
Could Bowen leave for another Premier League team?
Quizzed on whether Bowen could go against the wishes of his father-in-law by joining another team in the English top-flight, ex-Hammers star Zamora - speaking in association with Casino Groups - told GOAL: “I think so. They are doing alright now, they are coming into form now and they may get away from it. If they go down, he is gone.
“Another one that I don’t think will be short of options - and good clubs as well. It will be an interesting one. I know he loves the club, but you need to be playing Premier League football. That’s the main priority.
“He will be like ‘my priority is now the World Cup, can I get in that squad, can I keep West Ham in the Premier League, and after that we’ll have a look’. I don’t think West Ham would begrudge him wanting to get away and try and further his career somewhere else.”
Pressed on whether it is a case of ‘now or never’ for Bowen, as shunning a move at the age of 29 would see him remain with West Ham well into his 30s, Zamora added: “It will keep the father-in-law happy!”
Hammers exit would be worst nightmare for the Dyers
A source has previously told Heat of Dyer’s desperation to see Bowen remain an on-field leader in east London: “They’ve always joked that Danny would rather Jarrod cheat on his daughter than leave West Ham. Of course, he understands Jarrod may have to leave for the sake of his career – he’s just praying the team turn things around and that Jarrod gives West Ham one last chance.”
Another former Hammer, ex-England international left-back Nigel Winterburn, has previously told GOAL of the big decisions that Bowen faces - with his situation being likened to that which the Premier League legend once faced at Southampton: “For me, football is about ambition. Sometimes you can, as a player, be at the right club, at the right time and they can be successful. With Bowen, it’s difficult to know what his real thoughts are.
“I’m not saying pushing for a move, but will he - if a big offer comes in for him - want to entertain it? Will West Ham entertain that offer for him? He’s a talented player. It’s so hard to judge whether that player wants to move to the next level in the Premier League - which could mean, maybe, slightly less game time. At West Ham, he is guaranteed to start every single week if he is fit, I don’t think that’s in question. If you moved to one of the top four, you could say that might be in question - you might not start every week.
“We saw a little bit of this years and years ago, the same sort of situation, with Matt Le Tissier. He didn’t want to leave Southampton, but there were some good offers for him. I think Man United might have been one at the time. He felt comfortable where he was and that’s what he wanted to do. You have to respect that.”
Can West Ham preserve their Premier League status?
Bowen has been a talismanic presence for West Ham across the last couple of seasons, netting 34 goals through the last two campaigns. He has found the target on eight occasions this season, with that return giving the Hammers hope of steering a course to Premier League safety. They still have a five-point gap to bridge in order to clamber out of the drop zone, with 12 games left to play.
