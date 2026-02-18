Another injury setback for Ousmane Dembele! PSG's Ballon d'Or winner forced off in Champions League play-off clash with Monaco

Dembele had been a doubt for the match in Monaco due to injury and PSG boss Luis Enrique offered an update on his star man after the win. He told reporters: "We know what shape each player is in. No risk, he trained normally. We'll have to see if there's an injury. He took a knock in the first 15 minutes, then he couldn't run. We did what we could, but we seek to manage this as best we can. It's true that in high-level football, there are injuries and players more accustomed to this [than others], but we know how to handle all this the best way."

The PSG boss also had praise for Doue, adding: "What we know is that we are a very young team. Last year, we were a team that no one expected to win. Which means the pressure is [now] different: everyone knows we can win against any team. And it's a different pressure to manage. I am very happy for Desire because last week, everyone criticized Doue and the players. And tonight, he was sensational. He showed his character and his personality as a player. He is very young, but he has a special level of personality. I am very happy for him. He helped the team at the best of times, and it's very important for us. But we remain a very young team. We love having this expectation of a new victory [in the Champions League] and that's what we will seek to do until the last match."