'Hurt' Bruno Fernandes claims Man Utd wanted him to seal summer transfer to Saudi Arabia in bombshell new interview

Fernandes added on the contact he received from the Saudi Pro League, with long-standing interest in his services being held across that division: “The person who spoke to me was the president of Al Hilal, who called me directly. Ruben Neves sent me a message saying he wanted to talk to me. They wanted me to play in the Club World Cup with Al Hilal. It was already a love that came from the Jorge Jesus era, he had already called me in 2023.”

A lucrative contract would have been on offer in Saudi Arabia, but Fernandes has never been driven by money. He went on to say of a testing summer that led to serious questions being asked of his future with United: “I can’t complain, I’m very well paid, but obviously the difference is abysmal. That was never what guided me. If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia. My lifestyle will change, my children’s lives will be sunny, after six years in Manchester with cold and rain, I’ll be playing in a growing league, with renowned players.

“I could have left like many people do and said: ‘I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for 20 or 30 million, so they pay me more on the other side.’ But I never did that. I never felt in a position to do it, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same. But it gets to a point where, for them, money is more important than anything. The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors that, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision, because the manager wanted me. If I had said I wanted to leave, they would have let me go.”