Hidden Gems FC: How Gift Orban emerged from extreme poverty to become a European goal machine

Orban was raised in the Nigerian state of Benue by his father while his mother resided in Togo, and began playing football while surrounded by sights no child should have to witness.

"I am a child of the streets," he told Sporza during his time playing in Belgium for Gent. "I started playing football as a little boy in the suburbs of Lagos. People were being hurt, under the influence of alcohol and drugs... I recently was in Brussels with a friend for a few days. When we returned to our car, it had been completely ransacked. Money, bank cards, passport... My friend was terrified, but me? I used to experience things like that every day."

Orban is fuelled by the difficulties he faced while young, and is perhaps still haunted by them, though he is keen to make a difference in ensuring others don't have to go through similar circumstances.

"It was very hard and I'd rather not talk about it. My problems, I can't explain them to you," he told L'Equipe. "You won't understand, because you were born in Europe. If you're poor in France, the state can help you, there are foundations and charities. In Africa, no one gives you anything and you starve to death. That's why we all want to play football.

“In Benue, if your family has no money, life is impossible. That's what fuels me. I never want to experience that again. We had to find our own food, every day. Now I want to help all poor people, orphans, anyone who has a life like mine or even harder."

"Do you know what poverty is?" he added. "Poverty in Europe and Africa, it's not even comparable. You sleep in certain places, it's unbearable. Then you wake up and there's nothing to eat."