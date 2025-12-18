Getty/GOAL
‘Harry Kane is in Lennart Karl’s shadow’ - Bayern Munich’s 17-year-old wonderkid likened to Lionel Messi & challenged to match Cristiano Ronaldo levels
History-maker: Records broken by Bayern starlet Karl
Exciting prospect Karl made his bow for Bayern at the 2025 Club World Cup, with the youngster first figuring in a 10-0 mauling of Auckland City. He continued to star in pre-season and recorded his first competitive goal in a Champions League clash with Club Brugge - becoming the youngest player to net for Bayern in elite European competition, as that record was snatched from Jamal Musiala.
Three days after that effort, Karl was on target in a Bundesliga meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach. He has also become the youngest player to record a goal and assist for Bayern in the same game.
Another entry in the history books has been snatched from Real Madrid’s former Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, with Karl the youngest player to score in three successive Champions League matches,
- Getty Images
Messi fan: Karl following in illustrious footsteps
He is causing quite a stir, with ex-Bayern midfielder Hamann telling JeffBet: “Lennart Karl was asked who his idol was, and he said Lionel Messi. I don't think there's any surprise there. Messi dominated world football for the last 15 years with his low centre of gravity and the way he dribbles. Karl dribbles in a very similar way, there are many other similarities when you watch him play.
“Karl has played around 20 games for Bayern and been fantastic, but you don't want to compare him to someone who has dominated football for 15 years. They do play in a very similar way, though.
“He's taking all the headlines in Germany at the moment and carrying the attack. People are saying Kane is in Karl's shadow at the moment. Look at the game against Arsenal, Karl was the one who scored and was the most efficient player going forward. He's undroppable at the moment. If there was a Champions League semi-final or final tomorrow, Karl plays, Jamal Musiala, will need to work his way back into the team. The positive is that Musiala doesn't have to rush back from his injury. He'll have to do very well to replace Karl.”
German icons eclipsed: Karl bettering Matthaus and Beckenbauer
Karl now has six goals to his name this season, with ample cover being provided for Germany international Musiala - who dislocated and broke his ankle at the Club World Cup.
Hamann admits that the sky appears to be the limit for the exciting playmaker, with his early exploits eclipsing those of some legendary figures in German football. The ex-Bayern star added: “Franz Beckenbauer and Lothar Matthaus are amongst the best German players ever, and they weren't doing what Lennart Karl is doing now at 17 years old. To do it in the Bundesliga and Champions League, it's just sensational. The most incredible achievement from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is to keep this level for 10 to 15 years. The sky is the limit for Karl, he's certainly a special talent.”
- Getty Images
Wonderkids: Karl emulating the likes of Yamal and Estevao
Messi and Ronaldo, with 13 Ballons d’Or between them, have raised the bar of individual brilliance to heights that few could ever dream of reaching. They are still going strong at the ages of 38 and 40 respectively, with stunning standards being maintained in MLS with Inter Miami and the Saudi Pro League at Al-Nassr.
They have put down markers for Karl and any other global superstar in the making. Bayern believe that they have a talent on their hands that can one day stand alongside some of the very best in the business.
Karl will need to be managed carefully from here, as he impresses alongside prolific England striker Kane, but the likes of Lamine Yamal at Barcelona and Chelsea winger Estevao Willian have already shown that age is no barrier in modern football.
