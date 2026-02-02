'The football has NOT left him' - Jamie Carragher performs U-turn on Casemiro & invites 'great' Man Utd midfielder to shame his punditry skills

The ex-Liverpool defender said in the wake of a humbling 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace for United: “I think Casemiro, I am being deadly serious, should know himself tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games at the top level, the next two league games and the cup final, and thinking, 'I need to go to the MLS or Saudi'.

“I am being deadly serious. His agent, or the people around him, need to tell him it has to stop. We are watching one of the greats in modern times, played in one of the best midfields of all time - him holding [Toni] Kroos and [Luka] Modric on either side - who could easily go up against the Barcelona midfield we all know and loved.

“I am nowhere near the level of what that man has achieved, but I always remember something when I retired. It was a saying I always remember as a footballer - 'Leave the football before the football leaves you'.”

