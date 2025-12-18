Getty Images/Goal
Fast & Furious actor hints at Cristiano Ronaldo appearance but is picture real or AI?!
Fast & Furious set photo sparks frenzied debate
The image, shared by Gibson on social media, appeared to feature Ronaldo alongside Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and other familiar faces from the Fast & Furious universe. Accompanied by the caption, “Welcome to the family! @cristiano The global dance just went into new heights,” the post immediately sent fans into overdrive, with many interpreting it as confirmation that Ronaldo could feature in the eleventh installment of the franchise.
However, the excitement was quickly tempered by scepticism. Within hours, online users began questioning the authenticity of the image, with claims circulating that it had been generated using artificial intelligence. Even Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, weighed in, suggesting that the photograph bore hallmarks of digital manipulation.
A role for Ronaldo on the cards?
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the image itself, the idea of Ronaldo joining the Fast & Furious saga is far from fanciful. Vin Diesel has already fuelled speculation, previously revealing on Instagram that the filmmakers had “written a role” specifically for the Portuguese icon.
Vin Diesel said on Instagram of a possible Ronaldo appearance in the movie franchise: "Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him… @cristiano."
The next chapter of the long-running franchise, widely believed to be titled Fast & Furious 11 or Fast Forever, is expected to serve as the final instalment of a saga that began in 2001. Tentatively scheduled for release in 2027, the film has already been surrounded by intrigue, with Diesel hinting at the possible return of Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, following the actor’s tragic death in 2013.
"I said, ‘Under three conditions.’ First, to bring the franchise back to LA. The second, to return to car culture and street racing. And third, to reunite Dom and Brian O’Conner," he added.
With the clock ticking on the franchise’s finale, the window for Ronaldo to make a cameo appearance is narrowing. Recent production delays mean the release date remains fluid, but time constraints could determine whether the 40-year-old can realistically be involved, especially with his ongoing football commitments.
Ronaldo’s expanding off-field empire
What is beyond doubt is Ronaldo’s growing ambition away from the pitch. In April this year, he announced the launch of his own film studio, UR•MARV, in partnership with acclaimed British director and producer Matthew Vaughn. The venture signalled a clear intention to build a post-playing career that extends well beyond endorsements and social media influence.
The studio was unveiled as a fusion of sport and cinema, with Ronaldo and Vaughn described as “disruptive champions” in their respective fields. A statement released at the time confirmed that the pair had already financed and produced two action films together, with a third currently in development. The promise of major Hollywood stars being attached only added to the excitement.
A statement on Ronaldo’s X page read: "Cristiano Ronaldo loves movies; Matthew Vaughn loves sport - and they both love a good story.
"Both have been disruptive champions at their game and will now combine the world of sport and storytelling through the launch of UR•MARV, an independent joint venture film studio embracing innovative technology, with a nod to tradition. Through UR•MARV, Ronaldo and Vaughn have financed and produced two action films together and are about to start a third in the same series. They look forward to announcing the first release soon."
Ronaldo said on the venture: "This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business."
Vaughn, famed for his work on the Kingsman franchise and the X-Men, added: "Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him - he’s a real-life superhero."
What comes next for Ronaldo?
Despite being in what many consider the twilight of his time on the pitch, Roanldo continues to defy expectations. The Al-Nassr forward has already scored 11 goals in 12 appearances this season, underlining his enduring influence at club level. With the 2026 World Cup looming, his immediate priorities remain football-related. Yet the balance is clearly shifting. At 40, and with a contract in Saudi Arabia that runs until 2027, Ronaldo is laying the foundations for a future that could see him transition from global sporting icon to mainstream entertainment figure.
