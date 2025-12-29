‘It's not random’ - Enzo Maresca admits frustration over Chelsea ‘losing control’ after throwing away another lead in Aston Villa defeat

Looking for a repeat of the spirit they showed by coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Newcastle United on 20 December, Chelsea were excellent in the opening 60 minutes against high-flying Villa.

Nullifying a Villa side who were searching for their 11th successive victory in all competitions, Maresca’s men scored a deserved opener when Joao Pedro found himself in the right place at the right time to convert from Reece James’ corner after 39 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

However, as Chelsea pushed for a second - first through Cole Palmer and then through captain James - their inability to double their lead meant Villa remained in the match as manager Unai Emery made a triple change on the hour mark.

And those three substitutes ultimately proved decisive as England international Ollie Watkins emerged from the bench to score an inspired second-half double which completely turned the game on its head.