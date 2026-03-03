Goal.com
Rahul Chalke

England squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about England's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

England are undoubtedly one of the powerhouses in world football, with some legendary players having donned the Three Lions' shirt. However, when it comes to luck, the European side have often fallen short. Despite their historic status, England have managed to win only a single major trophy, way back in the 1966 World Cup, where they defeated Germany to lift the coveted title.

Since that iconic triumph, England have faced a series of disappointments on the grandest stage. They came agonisingly close to reaching the final in the 2018 edition of the tournament, only to be knocked out by Croatia in the semi-final, despite taking an early lead.

In 2022, they were eliminated by France in the quarter-finals as Harry Kane, of all people, missed a crucial chance to equalise in the dying minutes via a penalty. Much like their World Cup luck, England have endured similar heartbreak in the European Championships.

Having never won the Euros, they came painfully close in both 2021 and 2024, reaching the final in consecutive tournaments. However, it was Italy who denied them in 2021, followed by Spain in 2024, marking the end of Gareth Southgate’s tenure as manager of the Three Lions.

Now, with knockout specialist Thomas Tuchel at the helm, English fans will be optimistic about finally breaking the decades-long curse and lifting the iconic trophy at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026. Could it finally be coming home? Let’s assess their chances by taking a closer look at their squad strength.

  • FBL-ENG-TRAININGAFP

    Goalkeepers

    Between the sticks, England are blessed with some of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League. Jordan Pickford of Everton had been the front-runner during Gareth Southgate's tenure with the Three Lions, but things could yet change under Thomas Tuchel.

    Dean Henderson has put up a strong case to be considered for the No.1 spot with his performances at Crystal Palace this season, with Tuchel handing him a fair few starts across the autumn internationals. However, Pickford was still given the nod more often than not towards the back end of 2025, suggesting the former Chelsea boss is set to stick with the 31-year-old.

    Newcastle United duo Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale are also strong options and could be included in Tuchel’s plans for the spectacle in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, as could James Trafford following his move to Manchester City in the summer.

    PlayerClub 
    Jordan PickfordEverton
    Dean HendersonCrystal Palace
    Nick PopeNewcastle United
    Aaron RamsdaleNewcastle
    James TraffordManchester City
  • Nico O'ReillyGetty Images

    Defenders

    In defence, Tuchel will have some big decisions to make, as the English squad is overflowing with quality options. To give an idea of the depth, just at right-back, England have six top players in contention. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Valentino Livramento, Reece James, and Rico Lewis are all competing for a spot under Tuchel on the right flank.

    The situation is similar on the left, though not as crowded, England still possess notable depth with Luke Shaw, Lewis Hall, Nico O'Reilly and Djed Spence all fighting for a starting position.

    At the heart of the defence, Tuchel will once again face a selection dilemma in deciding his ideal centre-back duo. John Stones, Ben White, Harry Maguire, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guehi, and Ezri Konsa are all strong candidates, just to name a few. It will be interesting to see which backline the German manager finalises ahead of the showpiece event in a few months.

    PlayerClub
    Trent Alexander-ArnoldReal Madrid
    Ben WhiteArsenal
    Marc GuehiCrystal Palace
    Dan BurnNewcastle United
    Lewis HallNewcastle United
    Levi ColwillChelsea
    Fikayo TomoriAC Milan
    Luke ShawManchester United
    Joe GomezLiverpool
    Rico LewisManchester City
    Reece JamesChelsea
    Kyle WalkerBurnley
    Trevoh ChalobahChelsea
    Nico O'ReillyManchester City
    Jarell QuansahBayer Leverkusen
    Max KilmanWest Ham United
    Valentino LivramentoNewcastle United
    Djed SpenceTottenham Hotspur
    John StonesManchester City
    Keane Lewis-PotterBrentford
    Ben ChilwellStrasbourg
    Harry MaguireManchester United
    James JustinLeicester City
    Archie GrayTottenham Hotspur
    Kieran TrippierNewcastle United
    Myles Lewis-SkellyArsenal
  • Jude Bellingham Declan Rice EnglandGetty

    Midfielders

    Moving on to the midfield, England once again have a wealth of top-class options to choose from. Declan Rice has been instrumental for both club and country, anchoring the defensive midfield role with authority. Meanwhile, the likes of Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, and Phil Foden are attacking gems who could easily emerge as England's standout performers at the tournament next year, especially under a tactician like Tuchel.

    Jack Grealish started the season strongly on loan at Everton from Manchester City, but a big injury has put his hopes of making the World Cup in jeopardy. The talented Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has put forward his case to feature, as have both Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson, who have both been linked with a move to Manchester United.

    Conor Gallagher is back in contention after making the move back to England with Tottenham, while Eberechi Eze, Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Jordan Henderson will also be under consideration. James Maddison was hoping for a big year ahead of the World Cup, but an ACL injury in pre-season all but ended his dreams of representing England stateside.

    PlayerClub
    Cole PalmerChelsea
    Jude BellinghamReal Madrid
    Phil FodenManchester City
    Declan RiceArsenal
    Jack GrealishEverton
    Jacob RamseyNewcastle
    Harvey ElliotAston Villa
    Conor GallagherTottenham Hotspur
    Kobbie MainooManchester United
    Eberechi EzeArsenal
    Curtis JonesLiverpool
    Alex ScottBournemouth
    Morgan RogersAston Villa
    James McAteeNottingham Forest
    Jordan HendersonBrentford
    Elliot AndersonNottingham Forrest
    Adam WhartonCrystal Palace

  • Harry Kane England 2024Getty

    Attackers

    defenceSimilar to their strength in midfield and defense, England are well covered in attack. England’s all-time top scorer and current captain, Harry Kane, is once again expected to lead the frontline for the Three Lions at the World Cup this year.

    Meanwhile, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is another lethal option who could prove decisive on the wings. At the start of the season, Ollie Watkins was viewed as the natural backup to Kane, but a dip in form has opened the door to the likes of Dominic Solanke, Dominic Calvert-Lewin or even Ivan Toney to enter the fray.

    Young Anthony Gordon is another exciting talent who could thrive under Tuchel’s guidance. Marcus Rashford, who has impressed on loan at Barcelona, could also play an important role, provided he secures a spot in the final squad.

    Additionally, Liam Delap and Jarrod Bowen are both strong options for Tuchel to consider as he shapes a versatile and dangerous attacking unit.

    PlayerClub
    Harry KaneBayern Munich
    Bukayo SakaArsenal
    Anthony GordonNewcastle United
    Ollie WatkinsAston Villa
    Dominic SolankeTottenham Hotspur
    Marcus RashfordBarcelona
    Jadon SanchoAston Villa
    Liam DelapChelsea
    Jarrod BowenWest Ham United
    Harvey BarnesNewcastle United
    Noni MaduekeArsenal
    Danny WelbeckBrighton
    Ethan NwaneriArsenal
    Dwight McNeilEverton
    Tammy AbrahamAston Villa
    Ivan ToneyAl-Ahli
    Reiss NelsonArsenal
  • Thomas Tuchel Cole Palmer England 2025Getty

    England's star players

    As we can see from their squad strength already, the Three Lions have no shortage of star players in either of the areas on the pitch. Nevertheless, there are some who are simply exceptional and the best in their positions.

    Players like Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham have been at the top of their game for both club and country and will once again be crucial in deciding England's fate at the showpiece event next year. In the front line, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka will be instrumental. Kane has smashed every record in the Bundesliga playing for Bayern Munich, while Saka has continued his dominance in the Premier League for Arsenal despite his young age.

    Declan Rice in the defensive midfield role will be a key player in holding the midfield for the Three Lions, while Marc Guehi is expected to be the stalwart and a key figure in leading the backline for Tuchel's side.

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, moved to Real Madrid in the summer, having spent nine seasons with the Liverpool first team previously. He has struggled with a few injuries, but faces an uphill battle against Reece James to lock down a spot in the most competitive area of the pitch for England.

  • Spain v England: Final - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport

    Predicted England Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    When it comes to formation, Tuchel is known for his flexibility. The German manager can adapt his setup according to the demands of the situation, and given the depth of talent at his disposal with England, he is expected to do the same.

    In goal, Jordan Pickford is expected to retain his position as the first-choice goalkeeper. However, Dean Henderson and Nick Pope could also make a strong case for themselves in the coming months.

    Moving on to the defence, Tuchel is likely to opt for one of O'Reilly or Shaw at left-back. Lewis Hall of Newcastle could be an interesting option off the bench, should he fend off competition from Lewis-Skelly and Spence. 

    Declan Rice is a guaranteed starter, with Tuchel so far favouring Anderson as his partner. Ahead of them, the attacking trio of Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka brings creativity, flair, and goal threat.

    Up front, Harry Kane is once again expected to lead the line for the Three Lions as their primary goal scorer.

    Predicted England starting XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Guehi, Konsa, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Palmer, Bellingham; Kane

