Diego Simeone told he'll have to wait for Inter job as president stands by Christian Chivu after Serie A giants suffer loss to Atletico Madrid

Atletico’s 2-1 victory over Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday sent the Metropolitano into chaos and reignited one of European football’s most persistent storylines. The result, sealed by a 93rd-minute header from Jose Maria Gimenez, keeps Atleti's knockout hopes alive amid talk about Simeone's long-term future.

The Argentine coach sparked headlines even before the match kicked off. During his pre-game media duties, Simeone revisited the emotional bond he shares with the Nerazzurri, a club he represented as a player between 1997 and 1999. His comments immediately resonated across Italy, especially given the timing: Inter had just fallen to a derby defeat against AC Milan and were hoping to maintain their perfect Champions League record.

Complicating matters further is Simeone’s enormous salary, close to a reported €15 million net per season, a figure almost impossible for any Serie A club to match. Yet, romantically and symbolically, the idea of Cholo returning to San Siro refuses to disappear. After the match, Simeone doubled down on his admiration for Inter, calling them Europe’s “strongest team”. That only added fuel to a story that had already taken over the night. With the speculation swirling, it set the stage for the post-match reaction, especially from Simeone himself.