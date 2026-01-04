'Devastated' Leeds confirm supporter died after medical emergency at Elland Road ahead of Man Utd fixture

Leeds’ meeting with United ended 1-1, with USMNT star Brenden Aaronson seeing his opening goal cancelled out by Brazil international forward Matheus Cunha - with both efforts being recorded in the space of three minutes just past the hour mark.

Whites boss Daniel Farke told reporters afterwards, with Leeds playing with pride and passion once again: “First of all I have to say I’m proud of the lads because it was of course tricky circumstances for us. We had to go over the line two and a half days ago to get a hard-earned clean sheet (at Liverpool).

“And then without several key players for today to face a side of the calibre of Man Utd and by the way, everybody tells you how big this game is – the most important game in the recent history of Leeds United.

“So for that I’m very proud of the mentality of my players to show resilience again. We showed another very competitive and really good performance. I think football-wise was probably not our best day. But nevertheless we found a way to be competitive again and for that there is even a slight disappointment that we didn’t take all three points, if I’m really honest.”

Farke added on Leeds being unbeaten through seven matches that have included two clashes with Liverpool, a visit from Chelsea and a home date with United: “Perhaps this says also a lot – if you are seven games unbeaten on Premier League level as a newly-promoted side and are even disappointed with just a draw against Man United, (with) many key players missing. But I can’t help myself. This feeling is there. I think it was definitely possible to win this game.”