'Wee bit of a moaner!' - David Moyes' hilarious story about Mikel Arteta as he rallies against Arsenal boss taking 'my players far too cheaply'

Two of the Premier League’s in-form sides lock horns on Saturday evening when Arsenal travel to Everton.

The Gunners, who have won three of their last five league games, are looking to maintain their lead at the summit when they head to Hill Dickinson Stadium - a few hours after title rivals Manchester City entertain West Ham earlier in the day.

On the other hand, Everton are hoping to get back to winning ways on home soil. The Toffees - who lost 2-0 at Chelsea last time out - have also won three of their last five top-flight fixtures, with Moyes' charges currently ninth in the league table.