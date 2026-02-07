Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to leave Al-Nassr if Mohamed Salah moves to Saudi Arabia as Portugal star continues PIF protest

Ronaldo is rarely out of the spotlight but it's his future that is being discussed currently following the close of the January transfer window. The 41-year-old has reportedly gone on strike after being left frustrated at seeing title rivals Al-Hilal - who are also owned by the PIF - strengthen this winter by bringing in Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad. Benzema went on to score a hat-trick on his Al-Hilal debut for the Saudi Pro League leaders, while Ronaldo has now missed games against Al-Ittihad and Al-Riyadh. The Al-Nassr star has also been sent a strong warning by the Saudi Pro League over his dispute.

"The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules. Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league. Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club," the league said.

"Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters. The competitiveness of the league speaks for itself. With only a few points separating the top four, the title race is very much alive. That level of balance reflects a system that is working as intended. The focus remains on football - on the pitch, where it belongs - and on maintaining a credible, competitive competition for players and fans."