Watch out, Cristiano! Portugal captain Ronaldo sent ominous seven-word warning by Colombia icon ahead of 2026 World Cup meeting
Higuita fires shots at CR7
The 2026 World Cup is already delivering drama before a ball has even been kicked, with Colombian legend Higuita taking aim at Portugal’s talisman, Ronaldo. As the two sides prepare for a mouth-watering Group K clash, the man famous for the "Scorpion Kick" has made it clear that Colombia will provide a hostile reception for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Strategy to dampen Ronaldo
While appearing at a launch event for a new Colombian national team members' club, Higuita was asked how Nestor Lorenzo’s side would handle the threat of the all-time leading international goalscorer. Rather than opting for diplomatic platitudes, the former goalkeeper delivered a succinct and pointed message that has quickly gone viral across social media.
"We're going to take care of him," Higuita told DSports Noticias.
Reunion in Miami
The fixture, set for June 27 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, serves as a high-stakes reunion for former Real Madrid team-mates: James Rodriguez and Ronaldo. While the duo once combined to devastating effect at the Santiago Bernabeu, they will now stand on opposite sides of the pitch in what is being billed as one of the most anticipated games of the opening round.
The demand for this specific fixture has seen ticket prices skyrocket into the tens of thousands of dollars on resale markets. Fans are desperate to witness what could be the final World Cup chapters for several modern icons, adding a layer of Hollywood-style prestige to a blockbuster match.
The road to the Hard Rock Stadium
For Ronaldo, the 2026 tournament represents a potential "Last Dance" at the age of 41. Despite his legendary fitness levels, the Al Nassr forward is reportedly now managing a minor muscle issue, though he is expected to lead the line for Roberto Martinez’s Portugal side come June as he chases the one trophy that has eluded his illustrious career.
All eyes now turn to June 27, where James and Co will look to fulfill Higuita’s promise. Before that meeting, both nations will navigate a series of warm-up matches designed to test their tactical flexibility against the diverse styles of play they will encounter in North America.
