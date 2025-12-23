Crisis averted?! Liverpool told they don't need to sign Alexander Isak replacement as injury timeline revealed following fractured leg

Speaking to Casino Beats, injury expert Ben Dinnery has claimed it wouldn't be worth Liverpool's time to try and sign high-level cover for Isak during the January window, as Arne Slot already has plenty of attacking options to choose from.

"My immediate thought is that Liverpool won't need to find a solution to Alexander Isak's injury in the January transfer window," he said. "The expectation is Isak will return before the end of the season and Liverpool have enough depth across their forward line.

"The obvious pick to fill Isak's void is Hugo Ekitike, but they'll have Mohamed Salah return in January after AFCON, and the club could even deploy Dominik Szoboszlai across the front three.

"Liverpool's dilemma will be whether they can recruit a player who matches the quality they expect from a first-team striker. For any player they might look to sign, the player themselves might consider their role at the club in the long-term, given the club's options in Ekitike and Isak. Furthermore, signings come at a premium in January. Selling clubs hold more leverage mid-season.

"Antoine Semenyo has been linked with the club, and he's certainly someone who can play across multiple positions, but I think Liverpool's focus - if they were to recruit in January - would be finding someone to support Ekitike rather than compete with him for an out-and-out striker position."

