'Continue fighting for championships' - Club América sell 49 percent stake to General Atlantic in landmark strategic partnership

In a statement, the club emphasized that the partnership is designed to strengthen its long-term vision without altering its essence or leadership structure.

“This alliance adds global experience and a long-term vision, while preserving something fundamental: América’s leadership, direction, and identity will remain at home, alongside our loyal supporters,” the club said.

The agreement will be structured through a newly created entity that will own Club América, Estadio Banorte, and the surrounding land. According to Grupo Ollamani, the objective is to accelerate the next phase of growth and innovation across sporting, commercial, and infrastructure projects.