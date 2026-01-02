Chelsea 'couldn't care less' about Strasbourg as stunning accusation leveled at BlueCo owners as Liam Rosenior becomes favourite to replace Enzo Maresca

The Italian skipped his final post-match press conference, following a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, with illness being cited for his absence. It has, however, been claimed that there was nothing wrong with the 45-year-old and he stands accused of becoming “unprofessional, disrespectful and also unfair” to those working alongside him.

The Mail also states that Maresca infuriated officials at Chelsea by “ignoring medical advice on players returning from injury, and playing them for too long”. Meanwhile, The Athletic have revealed that Pep Guardiola’s former assistant at the Etihad Stadium has already spoken with Manchester City on a couple of occasions this season regarding a potential future role back in familiar surroundings.

All of that added up to the axe falling at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea finding themselves back in the market for another manager to take them forward. Various names have been added to that pot, including former fan favourites John Terry and Cesc Fabregas.

