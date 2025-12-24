Getty/Goal
Chelsea receive Estevao and Liam Delap boost as Enzo Maresca offers update ahead of Aston Villa clash
Chelsea have managed to bounce back from early December blues
After a brief wobble which saw Chelsea go four games without a win across both the Premier League and the Champions League, Maresca’s side have managed to get back on track in recent weeks.
Following their 2-0 league victory over in-form Everton on 13 December, the west Londoners secured their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win over League One leaders Cardiff City three days later.
The six-time league champions also found themselves 2-0 down to Newcastle United last Saturday, but second-half goals from captain Reece James and Joao Pedro earned their team a valuable point at St. James’ Park.
Blues preparing to lock horns with high-flying Villa on Saturday
However, Chelsea are set to receive a stern examination on Saturday afternoon when they play host to high-flying Villa, who are currently enjoying their best winning streak since 1914.
Emery’s men, who last tasted defeat against Liverpool on 1 November, have put together a remarkable 10-game winning run which has seen them beat the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the league, as well as Swiss duo Young Boys and Basel in the Europa League.
Such is Villa’s scintillating run of form that they find themselves in third place in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Arsenal and seven ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea. They are also third in the Europa League standings, level on points with both leaders Lyon and second-placed Danish outfit FC Midtjylland.
Maresca will be able to call upon Estevao and Delap against Villa
And ahead of what is likely to be a mouth-watering encounter between the two sides, Chelsea head coach Maresca has revealed he will be able to call upon the services of both Estevao and Delap when Villa make the trip to SW6.
"Estevao is back and he is available for Saturday," Maresca told a pre-match press conference on Christmas Eve. "Estevao and also Liam Delap. They are both back. We didn’t know exactly how long Liam would be out for but he is back on Saturday, and we are happy to have both available."
Delap has been absent since sustaining a shoulder injury in Chelsea’s 0-0 league draw with Bournemouth on 6 December, while Estevao missed his side’s last two games against Cardiff and Newcastle due to a small muscle problem.
A summer signing from Brazilian side Palmeiras, Estevao has been in excellent form for Chelsea this season, scoring five goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.
On the other hand, Delap has struggled with a series of injuries in what has been a difficult first season at Chelsea following his summer switch from Ipswich Town. The 22-year-old has scored just one goal in 2025-26 - against Barcelona in his side’s 3-0 Champions League win on 25 November.
Chelsea boss also confirms Palmer is ready to play 90 minutes
Chelsea boss Maresca also confirmed Cole Palmer could play the full 90 minutes against Villa as the England international continues to build up his fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with groin and toe injuries.
The 23-year-old made his return as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 defeat at in-form Leeds United on 3 December, before starting the last three league games against Bournemouth, Everton, and Newcastle.
"I think Cole is ready to play 90 minutes, yes," Maresca added. "He played for an hour against Everton, then he did more than 70 minutes against Newcastle. So I think the progression is there, he’s feeling good and I think he could play for 90 minutes now.
"It will be a very tough game for us and we will have to be at our best because Aston Villa are playing very well. They have a clear way of playing and they are very organised both on and off the ball.
"They are full of confidence in this moment, but we are at home and we will be trying to get the three points as we always do. We will work hard and continue to grow."
