Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Electric Estevao deserves better! Wonderkid runs Cherries ragged but Alejandro Garnacho among Blues' flops in disappointing draw

Chelsea's disappointing recent run of results continued on Tuesday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth in the Premier League. All four goals came during a madcap opening half-hour, with Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez on target for the Blues as they were made to pay for their failure to deal with the Cherries' long throws.

Bournemouth took the lead after just six minutes when David Brooks bundled the ball over the line after Robert Sanchez had parried his initial close-range effort, but Chelsea were soon level when Palmer converted from the penalty spot after Antoine Semenyo tripped Estevao inside the box.

Enzo Maresca's side then took the lead when Fernandez lashed an effort into the top corner, but their joy was short-lived as Justin Kluivert equalised four minutes later after Trevoh Chalobah headed a Semenyo throw into the Netherlands international's path.

Bournemouth had enjoyed the better of the game through to half-time, but Chelsea dominated after the break, with Estevao a constant threat. The Brazil teenager forced Djordje Petrovic into a fine low save while the goalkeeper also had to be on his toes to parry a Wesley Fofana header away as the Club World Cup winners pushed for victory. They couldn't find a third goal, however, and instead Enes Unal should have nicked it for Bournemouth in stoppage time, but instead hooked his volley over the bar.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    Perhaps could have done better for the opening goal, but redeemed himself by showing a strong wrist to keep Brooks from putting Bournemouth 2-1 up. Made some eye-catching passes through the lines with the ball at his feet.

    Josh Acheampong (4/10):

    Could not deal with the combination of Semenyo, Kluivert and Truffert down the Bournemouth left as the Cherries regularly targeted him. Switched to left-back for the final moments of the first half before being replaced at the break.

    Wesley Fofana (8/10):

    A dominant figure at the heart of the Blues' backline. Won plenty of headers and never looked threatened by the visitors' attacking players.

    Trevoh Chalobah (5/10):

    Shaky throughout the first half, and should have done better in dealing with both long throws that led to goals. More composed after the break.

    Malo Gusto (7/10):

    Played out of position on the left-hand side but acquitted himself well both in and out of possession.

    Midfield

    Moises Caicedo (5/10):

    Picked up a costly early booking that will see him suspended for Sunday's trip to Manchester City, and was slightly fortunate to avoid a second yellow soon after. That limited his impact for a short while, but he grew into the game as it went on.

    Enzo Fernandez (6/10):

    Was his usual combative self in midfield and showed good composure to net Chelsea's second goal. Lacked that creative edge, however, before wasting a glorious chance to make it 3-2 late on.

    Cole Palmer (7/10):

    Barely involved until he netted his penalty, but his influence grew from there. Always looked to get Chelsea moving forward even when picking up the ball with his back to goal, and was slightly surprising to see him be replaced after an hour.

    Attack

    Estevao (8/10):

    Always looked to take his marker on, and one such dribble led to him winning the penalty. Delivered some dangerous balls into the box before switching to the left in the second half, where he was just as threatening. Does need to work on tracking back, but he's still young.

    Liam Delap (6/10):

    Showed excellent movement and hold-up play, but wasted his one sight of goal when he headed over from close range in the second half.

    Alejandro Garnacho (3/10):

    Caught sleeping at the back post for both of Bournemouth's first-half goals, and while he claimed the assist for Fernandez's strike, he was largely wasteful in the final third. Off at half-time.

    Subs & Manager

    Pedro Neto (7/10):

    Offered much more threat than Garnacho after coming on at the break. Delivered a couple of fine crosses that were wasted.

    Reece James (7/10):

    Shut down Bournemouth's dangerous left-hand side while his set-pieces caused plenty of problems.

    Joao Pedro (5/10):

    Replaced Palmer on the hour mark but failed to produce much of note aside from a couple of wayward crosses.

    Andrey Santos (N/A):

    Replaced Delap for the final three minutes.

    Jamie Gittens (N/A):

    On for Estevao in stoppage time.

    Enzo Maresca (5/10):

    Half-time substitutions helped shore his team up after a first half in which they were far too open. Needs to sort out defending long throws, while decision to take off Palmer was odd even if he still isn't 100 per cent fit.

