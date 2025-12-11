(C)Getty Images
Bruno Fernandes brutally compared to a 'one-year-old' as he's told Man Utd goals & assists mask his flaws & that Casemiro is suffering because 'he doesn't stand still'
Fernandes' Man Utd record: Appearances and goals
Fernandes has been on United’s books since January 2020, when a transfer from Sporting was completed. He has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the Premier League heavyweights, scoring 102 goals. He has also teed up many more efforts for grateful team-mates.
The enigmatic 31-year-old has taken plenty of lessons from fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo down the years, with nothing but the best being demanded of himself and those playing by his side. His occasionally petulant character can rub people up the wrong way at times.
There is, however, no questioning his value to United. He is a leader on and off the field, with the Red Devils and their loyal fan base often looking to the man with the armband for inspiration. He has delivered on countless occasions in times of need.
Too much: Fernandes wants to be everywhere
Fernandes does, however, stand accused of trying to do too much. Speaking in association with gambling portal British Gambler, former Red Devils star Parker told GOAL when asked about United’s engine room: “When you look in the middle, Casemiro does a great job. He is about the players around him. You put him in more consistent sides in the Premier League, he would look a different player. He would be respected and sort the tempo out.
“At Manchester United he is playing next to someone that doesn’t stand still. He [Fernandes] is like my one-year-old, you leave them somewhere but they are not going to stay there, you put your head down and he’s gone. When he’s gone, he doesn’t leave you a note behind about where he’s going to be. That’s the thing with Bruno, he is going to score a goal or do an assist and the rest is all forgotten.”
Captain material: Fernandes fills Man Utd armband
Parker is not the first ex-United full-back to deliver that assessment of Fernandes. Patrice Evra, another title winner with the Red Devils, has also told GOAL: “It’s always sensitive to talk about Bruno. It depends what people call a real captain. With a captain, sometimes you can have someone like Roy Keane or a different one. Bruno is giving assists and scoring goals, this has never been the issue. The issue for me is for him to control the team and the tempo when he gets the ball.
“You couldn't tell me where he's playing because he's everywhere. So sometimes maybe as a captain, you want to do extra, you want to do too much. And at the end, you're not even at your right position. But United wouldn't be where they are in the table if Bruno wasn't playing.”
Evra added on Fernandes’ role as skipper: “I don't question the fact about Bruno being a captain - he deserves to be captain because [Ruben] Amorim has chosen him. Look at what's happening to [Harry] Maguire. They got rid of the armband and he now plays like a United player. You saw how people were bullying him on social media or whatever. But he said, I'm staying here.”
Transfer talk: Move being mooted for 2026
While commanding centre-half Maguire has stayed put, it remains to be seen whether Fernandes will do likewise. Questions are being asked of his future heading towards 2026 - when he will have just one year remaining on his contract, as United retain a 12-month extension option.
Leading teams across Europe, including reigning La Liga champions Barcelona, have been credited with interest. Rumours of admiring glances from the Saudi Pro League are never far away either, with it being suggested on a regular basis that Fernandes could follow five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo - who is still going strong with Al-Nassr at 40 years of age - to the Middle East.
