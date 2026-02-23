Boston has the appetite for women’s soccer. Can the NWSL’s Legacy make it stick?

The city of Boston has long defined itself through sports. Championships shape civic identity here, and loyalty is passed down through generations. Women’s sports have always been part of that story - from early athletic clubs and collegiate powerhouses to professional teams such as the Boston Breakers and Boston Renegades - even when institutional support lagged behind.

Now, Boston is getting another chance at top-tier professional women’s soccer.

In 2024, the National Women’s Soccer League announced it would bring an expansion team to the city, now officially named Boston Legacy Football Club. The franchise will begin play in 2026. But the return is not without complications. The club will not play inside Boston during its inaugural season. Its long-term stadium project has sparked debate. And an early branding misstep forced leadership to reset publicly before a single ball was kicked.

If Boston Legacy is to succeed, it will need to prove this time is different.