Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund make decision on Jobe Bellingham's future after tough start to life with Bundesliga club
Bellingham's struggles at Dortmund
Having moved to Dortmund from Sunderland in the summer in a £32 million ($43m) move, expectations were high that Bellingham could follow in the footsteps of his celebrated brother. Jude made 132 appearances for Dortmund, registering 49 goal involvements. For Jobe, though, he has played 27 times and scored once. In total, he has made just five league starts and was sent off against Freiburg last month. However, the Daily Mail nevertheless reports that Dortmund have complete faith in their investment, and believe Jobe will eventually come good.
- Getty Images Sport
Bellingham's reservations revealed
Bellingham claimed before moving to Dortmund that he wanted to be his "own man" but contradicted himself by then following in his brother's footsteps. He then claimed he had a "bias" against the German club for a long time.
Upon signing, he said: "I don't really care how it looks, but it might look a bit contradictory to some people," he began.
"I was perhaps being biased against Dortmund for a very long time, because I have anxieties and fears and you want to be your own man, but I don't think I should let those stop me from making the right decision.
"So for me, it was about choosing the right path, not necessarily a different one. I don't think my path has been the same as Jude's at all. But, it meant if the right path meant signing for Borussia Dortmund, as so many top young players, not just me and my brother, then why would I not do it?
"It would be a big mistake to sign for another club just because Jude's played here and it didn't go well."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Bellingham's father's influence
Jude and Jobe's father, Mark, plays a key role in both players' futures, and was criticised by Sir Geoff Hurst for his behaviour earlier this season. Indeed, Mark Bellingham was reported to have confronted Dortmund officials after Jobe was substituted at half-time of one Bundesliga fixture.
Hurst said: “A thing that’s irritated me is a picture in one of the papers about the most powerful man in English football - and it’s Jude Bellingham’s father. He was complaining when his son was taken off in a game - and that is an absolute joke. If you don’t eradicate that kind of thing, that is an absolute disgrace.”
Ex-Bayern Munich star Markus Babbel also slammed Mark's attitude, saying: "That's completely unacceptable. The presumption some parents make and the importance they take on themselves is almost unbearable. What do the fathers think they've achieved? They haven't achieved anything - only the sons have given it their all. You'll rarely see that from mothers, but fathers often think they're more important than the players themselves."
Babbel also asserted that the behaviour was damaging to the club, adding: "With all due respect and joy that he chose Borussia Dortmund, he has to do everything he can to ensure the club doesn't suffer any damage. That was definitely not good for Dortmund. I hope Sebastian Kehl has given his father a clear piece of his mind."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Dortmund are next in action when they face Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday. Dortmund are currently sitting second in the Bundesliga but they are nine points behind Vincent Kompany's unbeaten Bayern Munich at the summit.
Advertisement