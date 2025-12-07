Getty Images Sport
‘He’s made up his mind!’ Body language expert makes worrying Mohamed Salah prediction after Liverpool ace rages at Arne Slot
- Getty Images Sport
Brighton game could be Salah's final Liverpool appearance
Ao Tanaka's late strike at Elland Road means Liverpool have now won only four of their last 15 competitive matches, with pressure now mounting on head coach Arne Slot to turn the club's fortunes around. However, the post-match headlines were dominated by Salah, who he claims has been "thrown under a bus" by the club with the Egypt forward unsure if he still has a future at Anfield.
Salah's final game before he links up with the Egypt national team comes against Brighton next weekend and he's set to miss six Liverpool matches should Egypt go the distance at the Africa Cup of Nations.
However, the welcome of the Seagulls could prove to be Salah's final game for Liverpool with a body language expert claiming the forward has already made up his mind over his future on Merseyside.
'Salah's already made up his mind' claims body language expert
Speaking exclusively with OLBG, body language expert Darren Stanton said: "Mohamed Salah is an interesting guy to read. He’s so expressive. I believe he is being sincere and fully believes what he is saying, that he feels like he’s been thrown under the bus for Liverpool’s problems.
"His genuine sense of anger and frustration are clear to see. His bottom lip pouts which is a sign of anxiety and frustration. We do see some smiles from Salah too but they're not real smiles. They're fake smiles for masking.
"I think he’s already made up his mind. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s planning a quick exit. The way he’s talking and his expressions, I think he thinks this team and this manager and the club’s situation is a lost cause. He’s obviously become used to success at Liverpool and now he has issues with the team. Whether it’s the manager or his teammates, they’re no longer complying with what Salah wants or perhaps what he’s instructing himself.
"It’s clear Salah feels the buck stops with him as far as his own career goes so I personally think he is now looking for his way out, regardless of what happens with the management."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Salah to leave Liverpool in January?
Liverpool take on Inter in the Champions League in midweek before the welcome of Brighton next weekend, and it could prove that the game against the Seagulls marks Salah's final appearance for the defending Premier League champions. The Egyptian forward has been linked with a January move to Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray, who are prepared to pay the 33-year-old £15m per season to make the switch to Istanbul.
Salah's recent comments mark a quick downturn in fortunes for the forward, who put pen to paper on a new contract earlier in the year. Salah was instrumental as Liverpool claimed the Premier League title in Slot's debut season at the Anfield helm, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists for the Reds.
However, the former Roma man has only scored four goals and provided two assists in Liverpool's doomed Premier League defence.
Liverpool failed title defence
Liverpool are enduring a tough second season under Slot and Saturday's 3-3 draw at Leeds means they have won just two of their last 10 league games. After Saturday's action, the Reds sit eighth and are 10 points behind league leaders Arsenal, who crashed to a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa in the lunchtime clash.
Rivals Manchester City, meanwhile, are now just two points behind the Gunners after they beat Sunderland 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as they claimed their third successive league victory.
Advertisement