Getty Images Sport
'They need bigger and better!' - Roy Keane insists Michael Carrick should NOT be Man Utd's next permanent manager despite statement win at Arsenal
Carrick off to sensational start at Man Utd
Carrick has returned to Manchester United for a second stint as caretaker manager after Ruben Amorim's dismissal. The former midfielder guided the Red Devils to a 2-0 victory over neighbours Manchester City in his first game in charge and has now followed that up with a 3-2 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates. The victory sees Manchester United move above Liverpool and Chelsea in the table and into fourth place in the Premier League. The two results, coupled with vastly improved performances from the Red Devils, are also likely to lead to calls for Carrick to be handed the job on a permanent basis.
- Getty Images Sport
Keane still Carrick should NOT be given the Man Utd job
Yet Keane was refusing to get carried away by the two victories. Speaking after the Arsenal win, he told Sky Sports: "As we know you win one, two games for Manchester United, fantastic, particularly to beat City. To come to Arsenal where I felt United would get a result today. I was thinking maybe more of a draw but I always thought United would turn up. They have enough quality players. They've got momentum now in their season and all of a sudden, you're looking at United and thinking - great chance of top four. If they play with that confidence and belief, then you give the manager credit and his staff credit and the players for turning up."
Keane was then asked if he would give Carrick the job and replied: "You're being silly now. Two great performances, but anybody can win two games. It's what he does until the end of the season, and even if they do get into fourth I'm not convinced he's the man for the job. Absolutely not. I think they need a bigger and better manager. But he's got the opportunity. What a chance for him and he's taken it, so fair play to him."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Maguire praises Carrick after Arsenal win
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was full of praise for Carrick after beating Arsenal. He told Sky Sports: "It was absolutely massive. We know that the first game, the derby at Old Trafford, you're always up for them and you know that one-off results can happen, so we had to back it up today. We spoke about it before the game, coming to the league leaders, who have been excellent this year I must say, they ask a lot of questions of you, to come here and have the setback late on to get the winner, it was a magnificent performance. Michael's [Carrick] come in, he's been brilliant with us, he's brought a fresh energy in, the group's really galvanised. Two tough games, everybody's probably thinks we come away from them with not many points but to win both is magnificent."
Arsenal told to 'get back to basics'
Keane also shared his thoughts on Arsenal after seeing the Gunners beaten and their lead at the top of the table cut to four points. He added: "Pressure was on Arsenal today. They saw the other results; they have everything going for them in all competitions. That is pressure; they are feeling the pressure. It is how they deal with it. That's what has cost them over the last few years when they have got themselves in good positions. The sign over the last few weeks. The Liverpool game, the Forest game and today. Losing that momentum. I can't believe they don't look like a confident team. Play the game, they are obviously playing the occasion. They have to get back to basics and embrace this challenge instead of being frightened of it."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Carrick faced a tough start to his time back at Manchester United with games against City and Arsenal but has his team full of confidence after two morale-boosting victories. The Red Devils will now aim to continue their improved form next Sunday when they host Fulham at Old Trafford.
Advertisement