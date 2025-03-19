This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Best VPN sports
Jordon Cox and Mike Williams

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

GOAL looks at the best VPN services for following your favorite team from anywhere in the world

Best overall

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices

Monthly from

$3.39

Get NordVPN

Watching soccer in the US is not always as easy as it should be. Between blackout laws restricting the airing of certain matches and other leagues/tournaments not having a broadcast home, it can be surprisingly difficult to follow along with a high-quality stream for English Premier League and Spain's La Liga.

Check out the latest deals, including up to 77% off
Get NordVPN

It’s important to stay connected and secure when watching soccer or any other sport. Luckily, with the right VPN service, you can stream your favorite sports without worrying about data security and, specifically when trying to access continental soccer, any geo-restrictions.

Whether you're looking to watch the Premier League in HD or just want to access a local sports channel elsewhere, or be able to keep up-to-date with your sports team while travelling the world, GOAL has put together a list of the best VPN services that can help you enjoy the big game without any worries.

Read on to discover the best VPN providers for watching soccer and sports in the US. We'll also answer some of the most commonly asked questions, ensuring you make the best choice possible when choosing the VPN service that’s right for you.

If you'd prefer, you can jump straight ahead to our list of the 8 best VPN services for streaming sports.

Best VPN services at a glance

What is a VPN?

What is a VPN Getty Images

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a type of technology that helps to create a secure and encrypted connection between your device and another network while online.

Check out the latest deals, including up to 77% off
Get NordVPN

This is done by routing your internet traffic through an external server, which makes it appear as if you are accessing the internet from a different location.

With a VPN, you can access restricted websites, bypass geo-restrictions, and protect your data from hackers too.

What are the benefits of using a VPN for sports streaming?

Steelers vs SeahawksGetty Images

Using a VPN service for sports streaming has several advantages. Firstly, it allows you to access content that may otherwise be unavailable due to geographic restrictions.

Check out the latest deals, including up to 72% off
Get NordVPN

Secondly, it provides a secure connection so you can stream your favorite sports without worrying about data security and privacy.

Finally, the cost of using a VPN can be much cheaper than buying a subscription to various sports streaming services.

What do I need to consider when choosing a VPN for streaming sports?

VPN FeaturesPetter Lagson / Unsplash

Speed:

In order to avoid any dreaded lag, the speed of your VPN is vital when streaming any sport. You need a fast and reliable connection to have the best experience. Speed loss is something that happens with all VPNs, and can range in the percentage lost based on how good the VPN provider is. For example, NordVPN has a speed loss of just 11%, which does not affect the user's experience. Other providers, especially free ones, can affect your speed by almost 50%.

Security:

The VPN provider you choose should have strong security protocols in place to ensure your data remains secure. Additional security measure vary, depending on whether you pick a paid-for or free service, and who provides that service to you.

Number of servers:

It is important to choose a VPN service with servers located in different countries as this will give you more options for accessing content that may be geo-restricted. This is especially useful for finding matches for smaller teams and tournaments.

Customer support:

A quality customer support team can be invaluable if you run into any technical problems when streaming a match.

Cost:

Many of the best VPN services offer different plans at different price points. Be sure to pick one that fits your budget and offers the features you need.

Compatibility:

Check to make sure your chosen VPN service is compatible with the device you plan to stream on, whether it be on mobile or desktop. Some VPN providers, such as NordVPN, offers dedicated app for Apple or Android, for example.

How do I choose the best VPN for sports?

choose the best VPN for sportsGetty Images

Now that you know the benefits of using a VPN service for sports streaming, let’s take a look at how to choose the best VPN for soccer and sports.

Check out the latest deals, including up to 77% off
Get NordVPN

The first step is to make sure that the VPN provider has a good number of servers that are located in the locations you want to access. This will ensure that you can access the sports streaming services of your choice without any issues.

Secondly, it is important to check the speeds and connection quality of the VPN. This is vital when streaming live sports as you want a fast and reliable connection without encountering any lag.

Finally, you should also check the security features of the VPN and make sure that it offers strong encryption and other safety features.

Where are soccer matches streaming?

Haaland vs Declan RiceGetty Images

If you’re looking for streaming sources for soccer matches, you’re in luck. Numerous networks and streaming services have the rights to show these matches from all around the world.

Depending on the country in which the match you wish to watch is being played, the streaming service may vary.

You can check out GOAL's TV Schedule page to see where games are being shown in the following countries:

For the best viewing experience, it's always best to stick with the premium, paid-for streaming services.

  • The best VPNs for streaming sports in 2025

    Best overall VPN

    NordVPN

    NordVPNDownload at NordVPN

    Overall score - 5/5

    When it comes to streaming and watching live sports across multiple regions, NordVPN does an unbeatable job.

    Pricing

    You can pick up a subscription to NordVPN from $3.19 a month - but that’s only when getting a 2-year subscription. That works out to $76.56 for the 2 years.

    A 1-year plan will cost from $4.99 a month ($59.88 over the year). If you wanted to try it out short-term, you can get a rolling monthly membership from $12.99 a month.

    This is one of the more expensive VPNs, but if you were totally sure you wanted to go for NordVPN, then locking into a 2-year contract is the cheapest option. It's also one of - if not the - highest rated on the market.

    While there's no free version, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you find it’s not suitable, you can get a refund.

    Reliability

    Streaming with NordVPN is hassle-free and quick, with no connection issues, with the most servers available worldwide (currently at 7,400+)

    NordVPN has a whole page dedicated to streaming live sports and boasts that you can watch matches, games, fights, and more around the world without interruption.

    NordVPN is currently the fastest VPN provider for streaming, thanks to the number of servers they hold (so the number of people accessing won’t slow it down), the lack of speed loss compared to its rivals, and overall reliability.

    Ease of use

    Connecting to the VPN is pretty simple. Once you’ve downloaded the app onto your device, it takes a couple of clicks through the ‘quick connect’ function to get you online.

    You’re automatically connected to the fastest server available and can then start streaming.

    You can use up to 10 devices to stream live for each account, so you have some options if you wanted to share. It also works great on mobile devices.

  • Best budget VPN

    Surfshark

    Surfshark VPNDownload at Surfshark

    Overall score - 4.5/5 

    Surfshark VPN is one of the cheaper paid-for VPN services, but it still delivers on performance and speed - making it a good budget-friendly option.

    Pricing

    Surfshark VPN offers a reasonably priced service if you wanted all the bells and whistles of a paid VPN provider.

    The cheapest package is based on a 2-year plan, at $2.39 a month ($57.36 in total). You can also get a 1-year plan for the price of $38.28, which is $3.19 a month.

    And finally, for the rolling monthly plan, starts from $15.45 a month, which is still a cheap monthly plan. Like with most VPN subscriptions, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you didn’t find it useful.

    Reliability

    Surfshark VPN is one of the fastest VPNs on the market and is well-rated by tech reviewers for its speed.

    It offers many streaming services around the world and has basically no buffering when watching live.

    There are no limits on bandwidth or data usage when using its VPN. Streaming live sports can use significant amounts of bandwidth, so to have no cap makes things very appealing.

    Ease of use

    This works in the exact same way as other VPN services. Once downloaded, you click a button to connect to the VPN, and it will automatically connect you to the fastest server.

    It has a nice user-friendly interface, even if you don’t know too much about the technical side.

    You can use the same account for as many devices as you like, which is a nice feature as some others are capped.

  • Best VPN for streaming speed

    ExpressVPN

    ExpressVPNDownload at ExpressVPN

    Overall score - 4.5/5

    ExpressVPN isn’t cheap, but it’s one of the fastest for connection speed, the best at customer service, and gives you a list of supported streaming services.

    Pricing

    ExpressVPN is one of the most expensive to buy. A standard monthly subscription costs $12.95 per month.

    You can get a cheaper deal by purchasing a yearly plan at $6.67 per month ($80.04 in total). They do offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy.

    Reliability

    ExpressVPN boasts that you can watch sports in blazing-fast HD, and there was no interruption in streaming when tested.

    You can actually find a breakdown of each sport, with the easiest and fastest way to watch each one on its website - which is a nice feature. You won’t have to worry about finding a low-quality stream.

    Ease of use

    It takes one click to connect to the VPN once the app is downloaded to your device.

    If you’re using the VPN for streaming, it actually has a list of different sports streaming services on its website, along with an international sports calendar for you to access.

    Also, a handy feature of 24/7 live chat support in case you are struggling to connect.

    A small downside is, you’re only able to connect 5 different devices to the same account, which is a shame as some competitors allow more.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Best VPN for security

    CyberGhost

    CyberGhostDownload at CyberGhost

    Overall score - 4/5 

    CyberGhost offers fast speeds and robust security features, so you remain secure watching your favorite sports while also being able to easily access geo-restricted streaming services.

    It has secure servers in 100+ countries and a good range of security settings with dedicated IP addresses available. 

    Pricing

    CyberGhost is affordable, with several plans to choose from. If you want to try it out for a month, you pay

    $12.99 for the four weeks.

    For six months, the price reduces to $6.99 a month. The long-term 2-year plan is priced at an exceptional value of $2.19 a month, with an extra two free months added upon purchase.

    Reliability

    Privacy and anonymity are one of CyberGhost’s biggest concerns. They don’t share data with others, including ISPs and government organizations.

    They state that they don’t record your personal details like IP addresses, accessed websites, browsing history, session durations, bandwidth usage, and VPN server connections. 

    CyberGhost also offers seven devices to be simultaneously secured against malicious threats, no matter what device you’re on. You can use it on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux devices, as well as gaming consoles, smart TVs, and routers. 

    Ease of use

    All you have to do to set up Cyber Ghost is download and install the app on your device. Log into your account, and then you will be able to connect to the list of geo-located servers you would like. 

  • Best VPN for ease of use

    TunnelBear

    TunnelBearDownload at TunnelBear 

    Overall score - 4/5 

    If you're new to using a VPN, TunnelBear is a great option for those who aren’t super tech-savvy and want to find something easy to navigate. It also features a free version and a user-friendly interface which makes it easy to find any information. 

    Pricing

    The great thing about TunnelBear is that it offers a free version as well as paid options - making it a versatile option for people with various budgets. There's also currently a Spring Sale, with up to 67% off.

    If you want to give TunnelBear a test run, you can try it for free with just 2GB of browsing data a month. The Unlimited package costs $3.33 a month and features unlimited secure browsing and unlimited devices, plus, you also get priority customer service. 

    Reliability

    The site also features useful infographics and animations, making it extremely user-friendly and reliable. The unlimited plan also doesn’t have a device limit, unlike other VPN options, which means more value for your money.

    TunnelBear has great security features - uses strong AES 256-bit encryption by default - and publishes regular, independent security audits for your peace of mind.

    Ease of use

    TunnelBear is easy to use and downloads like most other VPNs. Just download the zip file on your device and then double click the TunnelBear icon and then click ‘move to applications folder’.

    You then follow the on-screen instructions to either log in or create an account. After that, all you have to do is pick the geo-location or select ‘Fastest’ for the fastest speeds, and then you toggle the ‘ON’ switch to get started. 

  • Best VPN for traveling

    StrongVPN

    StrongVPNDownload at StrongVPN 

    Overall score - 3.5/5 

    If you like to keep up with sports regardless of where you are in the world, StrongVPN is the best option for travelers. It has a number of servers in underserved regions and allows a mammoth 12 simultaneous connections with a single subscription. 

    Pricing

    There is no free plan for StrongVPN. Instead, you’ll have to choose from a monthly or an annual plan.

    For an annual subscription, you get a discounted price of $3.97 per month, which works out to $47.64 a year. For the annual plan, you get a 30-day payback guarantee if you change your mind.

    The monthly plan is priced at $11.99 per month, which is average when compared to other options. 

    Reliability

    The server has good distribution across several geo-location sites, including underserved locations, which makes it a perfect option for globetrotters who also want to keep up with the latest scores and big games.

    It’s also a speedy VPN, so you won’t be let down by lagging streams. 

    StrongVPN also supports multiple devices, so you don’t have to pack a laptop or tablet, your phone will suffice if that’s what you choose to stream on. But, a clunky and outdated interface lets down what is otherwise a great VPN option. 

    Ease of use

    Downloading and installing StrongVPN is easy. Depending on what device you're installing on, all you have to do is download the zip file or app. Log into your account, where you will be able to select your geo-location to connect to the VPN. 

  • Best non-profit VPN

    Mozilla VPN

    Mozilla VPNDownload at Mozilla VPN

    Overall score - 4/5 

    Mozilla VPN has no profit motive, which means you get a simple and straightforward VPN with excellent speeds - all done for the user's needs. It’s a guilt-free option that helps keep your information secure but has much lower numbers of servers in a lower number of countries, compared to the likes of NordVPN. 

    Pricing

    Like most VPN providers, Mozilla offers an annual and monthly subscription option, with big savings on an annuals subscription.

    The price starts at $9.99 a month, which is in line with the competitive rates of other VPNs on the market. You can save with the annual subscription, which is $4.99 per month, which comes to just under £83.88 for the whole year.

    If you don't like what you see, there is always the option of exercising the 30-day money-back guarantee too. 

    Reliability

    If you’re a Firefox user, you’ll already know the trusted brand of Mozilla. The simple and user-friendly website makes it easy to navigate and troubleshoot any problems.

    You can connect on up to 500 servers in 30 different countries, although you can only connect up to five devices, which might not work for everyone. There is no bandwidth restriction, however, which makes it a speedy VPN for streaming.

    It also has several privacy features, such as the encryption of network traffic, and Mozilla doesn’t track logs or share users' network data.

    Ease of use

    It’s straightforward to get Mozilla VPN up and running, making it the perfect option for casual VPN users. Simply download the zip file on your device or the app from your app store on a mobile device.

    Then you can log into your account and select the toggle to activate or deactivate your VPN. 

  • Best free VPN

    Windscribe

    WindscribeDownload at Windscribe

    Overall score - 3/5 

    Windscribe is a free VPN provider that has decent speeds but comes with a limit on usage, and some users find it can be a bit tricky to operate.

    Pricing

    Windscribe is totally free to use, and every user gets 2GB of data every month. Once you enter an email address and sign up for an account, you’ll be upgraded for free to 10GB of data a month.

    There are options to upgrade your membership for unlimited data, but it’s not essential to use the service.

    Reliability

    If you’re on the free plan, you may have an issue with the 10GB of data - this is a problem with all free VPNs. Streaming uses a lot of data, so it could run out fast.

    If it’s the odd game you’d like to watch - no more than once or twice a month - then you should be fine. Any more than that may cause issues.

    When tested, Windscribe offers download speeds of around 200-250 Mbps - not the best, but still usable.

    You may experience some buffering when streaming, but if the video quality isn’t at the top of your priority list, then it does the job.

    Ease of use

    Windscribe works in the same way as most VPNs. When downloaded, head over to the app and click the ‘on’ button to activate.

    It’s not as easy to use as other options, however, you are able to use as many devices as you like on one account - which is a rare feature for free VPNs.

  • In conclusion...

    VPN for sportsGetty Images / GOALRead GOAL's reviews of the best VPNs

    Using VPN services to stream soccer and other sports is a great way to access geo-restricted content, bypass regional restrictions, remain anonymous, and protect your data from hackers.

    Choosing the best VPN service doesn't have to be a gamble. There are plenty of great VPNs available, such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN,  and Surfshark VPN - all of which have their own unique advantages.

    Be sure to check out the cost, speed, security and privacy, protection, and user reviews before making your decision. Most importantly, always make sure to read the terms of service of any streaming service you are using.

Frequently asked questions

Setting up a VPN on your computer is a fairly simple process. First, you will need to select a provider and purchase a subscription.

Then, you'll need to download and install the software from the VPN provider. Once you have the software installed, you'll need to input the login credentials that they provided you.

After that, you can connect to the VPN, and you'll be all set to go. All VPN services will have their own easy-to-follow setup guide to help you along with the process.

When streaming sports using a VPN, it's important to check local regulations to make sure that your activities are legal.

In the US, streaming copyrighted content without permission is illegal, so you should always make sure to read the terms of service for any streaming service you are using.

Additionally, streaming services may be blocked in certain countries, so make sure to check this before you start streaming.

The answer to this question is: it depends. Generally speaking, a VPN will not significantly slow down your internet connection, but there are some factors that can impact your speeds.

The most common factors include the distance between the VPN server and your device, the number of people using the server at the same time, and the speed of the server's connection.

Some of the best VPN providers offer more optimized speeds than others, so it might be worth trying out a few different providers to see which one gives you the best connection speeds.

The cost of a VPN will vary depending on the VPN provider and the plan you choose. Generally speaking, most providers offer a range of plans at different prices.

You can get a basic plan for a few dollars a month, or you can opt for a more premium plan for a higher price.

Additionally, some providers offer discounts for long-term plans, so it's always worth shopping around to find the best deal.

Most of the best VPN services also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Yes, there are free VPN options available. However, it is important to note that many of these free VPNs may not be as secure as their paid counterparts.

Therefore, it is vital to do research on each one to make sure that you are getting a reliable service.

Additionally, some of these free VPNs may limit the amount of data or bandwidth that you can use, so be sure to take into account your likely VPN usage before choosing one.

Ultimately, if you are looking for a secure and reliable service, a paid VPN is always the best option over a free VPN. If you’re dead set on a free VPN, though, we’d recommend going for Windscribe.

Using a VPN for sports streaming can be a safe way to watch your favorite games online, so long as you take the time to research the VPN you are using and ensure it's reputable.

A good VPN will have strong encryption protocols in place, which will keep your data secure from potential cyber criminals.

Additionally, it will have a no-logs policy, so your streaming activity will remain anonymous and private.

As mentioned above, it's always best to double-check the security setting when using a free service.

Yes, you can use a VPN on your mobile device - most VPNs have their own apps to make the task of connecting even easier.

All you need to do is download the appropriate app to your device, and follow the instructions for setup.

Once your device is connected to the VPN, you can start browsing the Internet with complete privacy and security.

0