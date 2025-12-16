This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Best Football Gifts for Kids GOAL / various
Renuka Odedra

The 30 best last-minute football gifts for children this Christmas

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a football mad kid?

Best gift under £10

Mitre Scriball Football

    Let's kids colour in their own football design before taking it straight out to play.Comes with pens and a pump, so everything needed for instant fun is included.A creative twist on a classic football, perfect for active kids who love arts and crafts.

£9.98

If you need a special gift for a child in your life, it can seem impossible to know where to start. With so many options available, it can be tricky knowing what kids are into these days.

If one of the little ones on your list is a football fan, that makes matters easier, as there are a host of gifts related to the sport that will go down a treat. With so many great gifts, trawling the internet for the perfect gift can start to feel like a sport. 

Luckily, we've rounded up the best quirky and unique gifts available. From football stories that will inspire curious minds to games that sharpen the mind and bring out a competitive streak.

So, whether you're looking for a birthday gift for your niece or nephew, a Christmas present for your son/daughter, or a treat for your grandchild, here are the 30 best gifts currently available for young football fans.To browse other ideas, head to GOAL's Gift Guide.

Shop: The best football gifts for kids

  • You Are a Champion by Marcus RashfordAmazon

    You Are a Champion: How to Be the Best You Can Be by Marcus Rashford

    He's a hero for many, so who better to take life advice from than Marcus Rashford MBE? This handy guide will boost the confidence of kids. It features plenty of stories from the star's life and brilliant advice from performance psychologist Katie Warriner. Perfect for the family's little bookworms.

    £5 at Amazon
  • Penalty shoout-out mini game Amazon

    Orchard Toys Penalty Shootout Mini-Game

    This game is designed for kids aged 3-7 and has fun shirt-shaped cards that young football fans will love. It has educational benefits, too, as it helps develop counting and numerical skills.

    £6 at Amazon
  • Flip it football card Drumond Park Store

    Drumond Park Flip Card Game

    This card game says it's made for kids aged 8 and upwards, so there's plenty of fun for all the family.  Each player has 45 double-sided cards with attacking play on one side and defending play on the other side - race your family to win the football game for the ages this Christmas.

    £6.99 at Amazon
  • The football jokes bookAmazon

    Football Jokes and Quiz Book

    In desperate need of some new comedy material? This book for wannabe comedians will sort you out, and there are plenty of quiz questions to keep your brain ticking over.

  • Mitre Scriball Amazon

    Mitre Scriball Football

    The great thing about the Mitre Scriball is that it's two activities wrapped in one. First, children can colour the design on the ball with the provided pens. Once their custom design is complete, they can take the masterpiece out for a kickabout. Mitre also provides a pump, so you don't have to worry about sifting through your shed for one.

  • Chocolate Footballs Gift JarBerrymans Store

    Chocolate Footballs Gift Jar

    These chocolate football sweets will be a real throwback to many people's childhoods. Now you can introduce a new generation to them with a whole jar made by a traditional sweet factory in Lancashire. It's the perfect treat for any football fan with a sweet tooth.

    £15.99 at Amazon
  • The Football Boy WonderAmazon

    The Charlie Fry Series by Martin Smith

    The Charlie Fry series is a saga about achieving your footballing dreams and overcoming adversity. 11-year-old protagonist Charlie Fry has Cystic Fibrosis, but that doesn't stop him from playing football. This series has seven books - perfect for even the most reluctant readers aged 7-12.

    £4.27 at Amazon
  • Collapsible Football Water Bottle Amazon

    Collapsible football water bottle

    If anything will encourage kids to drink more water, it's this nifty collapsible football bottle. The bottle shrinks down to a tiny 200ml football but can be expanded to the full 550ml when needed. The bottle expands to reveal a football pitch design.

    £8.49 at Amazon
  • World at your feetAmazon

    World At Your Feet by Rob Parker

    Graphic artist Lawerta has charmingly illustrated this football picture book by Rob Parker. It educates kids aged 3-10 about 16 of football history's most important and iconic goals. The fun rhymes are enjoyable for adults, making for perfect bedtime reading.

    £5.89 at Amazon
  • England female BRXLZ mini playerFOCO

    England BRXLZ Mini Player

    The perfect small gift to combine a commitment to your home club and a fun hobby, this pixelated player is both fun to build and proud to display.

     £7 at FOCO
  • EFAH SPORTS Goalkeeper GlovesEFAH SPORTS

    EFAH SPORTS Goalkeeper Gloves

    These goalkeeper gloves are designed to give any young goalkeeper the confidence and protection they need to make those big saves. Perfect for budding goalkeepers of all ages, these gloves will help them reach their full potential.

    £5.00 - £8.89 at Amazon
  • Kids Football ThrowAmazon

    Kids Football Throw

    Perfect for keeping warm on the sofa watching the match or cosying up in the car on the way home from a kickabout. This football print throw is a must for any small fan's bedroom.

    £12.80 at Amazon
  • Football heroes colour in topNot on the High Street

    Football Heroes Colour In Top With Fabric Pens

    Get the kids in the creative spirit with this football colour in top. This beautifully packaged kit makes the perfect gift for any football fan and creative kid, available for ages 2-12.

     £18.40 at Not On The High ST.
  • SmartBall counter footballSelfridges

    SmartBall Counter Football

    The ideal gift for a keepy-uppie enthusiast, the SmartBall counter football is designed to count every kick, all the way up to 100. Great for helping improve their skills and control, the SmartBall will encourage you as you try to beat your record.

    £17 at Amazon
  • Kickmaster Quick Goal TargetSelfridges

    Kickmaster Quick Goal Target Shot Set

    Set it up for hours of fun and practice with this Kickmaster Quick Goal Target, ideal for practising accuracy and setting up competitive games with friends. Perfect for football fans, both young and old.

    £19.28 at Amazon
  • Penal-Tea Football Mug Boxer Gifts

    Penal-Tea Football Mug

    This novelty mug comes with a built-in goal and a mini football to practice your shooting and penalty kicks - albeit with your fingers as your feet. It's a nice little gift for football fans of all ages.

    £12.47 at Amazon
  • United Oddsocks - Box of 6 football socksUnited Oddsocks

    United Oddsocks - Box of 6 football socks

    Let's address the obvious, socks aren't usually the most exciting Christmas gift for children. However, these are a big exception. There are six football-themes designs that can be mixed and matched, and they come in a nice-looking gift box.

    £12.46 at Amazon
  • Football Young Superstars Fox Eye Publishing

    Football Superstars 12 Book Collection

    This collection of books includes the stories behind the careers of Ronaldo, Kane, Mbappé, Neymar, Haaland and Mané. Perfect for any child who wants to learn more about today's top players.

    £19.99 at Amazon
  • Mitre Impel FootballMitre

    Mitre Impel Football

    Sometimes there's no need to overthink it - a good old-fashioned football will always make a great gift for children. The Mitre Impel is classic football that delivers excellent performance for its price.

    £13.90 at Amazon
  • Kipsta SG 500 Football GoalDecathlon

    Kipsta SG500 Football Goal

    This football goal is 1.8m wide and 1.2m tall, comfortably big enough for an entire family kick about in the garden. Kids and grown-ups alike will enjoy practising their shooting skills on the weekend.

     £54.99 at Decathlon
  • Topps Premier League 2025/26 Debut Edition Mega Tinfanatics

    Topps Premier League 2025/26 Debut Edition Mega Tin

    Packed with Premier League excitement, this Topps 2025/26 Debut Edition Mega Tin is a dream gift for young football fans and budding collectors. Bursting with trading cards from the latest season – including exclusive limited editions – it’s all about the thrill of discovering star players, rising talents and special inserts. Perfect for kids who love ripping packs, swapping cards, and talking football from morning to night.

  • Personalised Football Kids WatchEngravers Guild

    Personalised Football Kids Watch

    An excellent gift for all occasions, this special football-themed watch can be personalised with any message to mark a special birthday or moment.

     £19.99 at Engravers Guild
  • Rising Star - Football EditionAmazon

    Rising Star Football Edition

    This football board game is perfect for fans of Monopoly and Football Manager. Players compete against each other to have the best career, negotiate contracts, and hire an agent. It's a great family game that everybody will enjoy.

    £29.99 at Amazon
  • England Slogan Single Duvet SetFOCO

    England Slogan Single Duvet

    This brightly coloured duvet set makes the perfect gift for a little one who dreams of playing for England someday. 

    £39.98at Amazon
  • Personalised Sports BagNot on the High Street

    Personalised Children's Sports Bag

    Think practical and personal for this next gift. Treat them to a personalised sports duffel bag, perfect for taking to their football sessions and games - bonus, they'll never take home the wrong bag! Available in a multitude of colours.

     £30 at Not On The High ST.
  • Global Gizmos Table Top FootballAmazon

    Global Gizmos Tabletop Foosball Game

    This tabletop edition of the classic arcade game foosball will have kids and grown-ups playing at every free opportunity. It's made from sturdy MDF, has eight metal rods, and has anti-skid pads on the underside to survive the most competitive matches.

    £24.99 at Amazon
  • Kids Football Stadium SweatshirtNot on the High Street

    Kids Football Stadium Sweatshirt

    Customise this children's sweatshirt with their favourite team's stadium for a personal gift they'll never want to take off. Made to order, with sizes ranging from 3-13 years.

     £36 at Not On The High ST.
  • Flick Urban Skills SetAmazon

    Flick Urban Skills Set

    Containing one free-standing target basket, two target rings that fit any goal, and one mini-target goal, the Flick urban skills set is a fun mini-game. It's perfect for honing the skills of any child who fancies themselves as the next Premier League star.

    £34.98 at Amazon
