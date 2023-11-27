The 30 best football gifts for children this Christmas

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a football mad kid?

This tabletop edition of the classic arcade game foosball will have kids and grown-ups playing at every free opportunity. It's made from sturdy MDF, has eight metal rods, and has anti-skid pads on the underside to survive the most competitive matches.

This collection of books includes the stories behind the careers of Ronaldo, Kane, Mbappé, Neymar, Haaland and Mané. Perfect for any child who wants to learn more about today's top players.

If anything will encourage kids to drink more water, it's this nifty collapsible football bottle. The bottle shrinks down to a tiny 200ml football but can be expanded to the full 550ml when needed.

If you need a special gift for a child in your life, it can seem impossible to know where to start. With so many options available, it can be tricky knowing what kids are into these days.

If one of the little ones on your list is a football fan, that makes matters easier as there are a host of gifts related to the sport that will go down a treat. With so many great gifts, trawling the internet for the perfect gift can start to feel like a sport.

Luckily, we've rounded up the best quirky and unique available gifts. From football stories that will inspire curious minds to games that sharpen the mind and bring out a competitive streak.

So, whether you're looking for a birthday gift for your niece or nephew, a Christmas present for your son/daughter, or a treat for your grandchild, here are the 30 best gifts currently available for young football fans. To browse other ideas, head to GOAL's Gift Guide.

Shop: The best football gifts for kids