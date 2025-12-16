'I still believe in his system' - Micky van de Ven admits he 'never expected' Ange Postecoglou's sacking at Tottenham as Dutch defender delivers honest verdict on Thomas Frank

Van de Ven, who was signed by Postecoglou in 2023, has told The Overlap - brought to you by Sky Bet - of seeing an enigmatic tactician dismissed in north London: “When we were getting further in the Europa League, sometimes we would sit down with him and say, ‘We need to adapt sometimes’. That wasn’t only with him – that was also with his assistant and other coaches.

“He is a really good manager – I still really like him. I don’t know how it all went down behind the scenes, winning the Europa League then getting sacked. I didn’t expect Ange to be sacked. There were a lot of rumours, and everyone was on Ange, like the media – there was not a day I was scrolling on my phone and saw nothing about our gaffer. There was always something about him.

“It was strange how everything went afterwards. He was the manager that brought silverware to Tottenham – then afterwards when he got sacked, I sent a text to my dad and my friends, and said, ‘I never expected this’.

“I texted Ange as well and said, ‘All the best in the future. I didn’t say it was a strange decision from the club, but I said I never expected this to happen and I thanked him for the two years I had with him. I had a good relationship with him, I was close with him, and he was also the manager that brought me to Tottenham.”

