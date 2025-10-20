Ange Postecoglou, David Moyes and the 10 worst Premier League managerial tenures ever - ranked

Football fans under the age of 25 will probably know of Les Reed from previous lists such as this. He has only ever been a manager once, and it turns out there's a pretty good reason as to why he never entered the profession again.

Reed, who will turn 73 before the end of 2025, has enjoyed a successful career in a variety of backroom staff, developmental and consultancy roles, notably helping build the Southampton teams of the mid-2010s and more recently advising Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac at Wrexham. He's clearly a clever man, just one not suited to being a football manager.

Charlton Athletic were an established top-flight side heading into the 2006-07 season, but following the departure of club legend Alan Curbishley, the only manager they had ever employed in the Premier League, they first turned to Iain Dowie, who was arguably awful enough to have made this list instead having won only two non-cup matches before his autumn dismissal. Reed, Dowie's assistant, was named as successor, but he proved out of his depth in the hot-seat and won merely one of his eight games at the helm, which came courtesy of a last-minute goal to beat Blackburn 1-0.

Alan Pardew became the Addicks' third manager of the season and managed to take the survival race down to the penultimate week of the campaign, but it was too little and too late to save the south Londoners from relegation.