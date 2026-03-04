Bayern Munich star says Vincent Kompany 'knows what makes me tick' as he reveals coach's 'important' role in rise to stardom

Pavlovic, 21, has featured 32 times for Bayern in all competitions so far this season, starting 25 of those games as Bayern continue to impress in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal. His rise to prominence at the Bavarian giants is a testament to his talent, but he insists that Belgian boss Kompany deserves a lot of the credit.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sport, Pavlovic highlighted how the Belgian coach has been instrumental in refining his game, particularly on the defensive side. "Vincent Kompany has a very big influence. He simply knows how I play football, how I tick and has also brought me to another level defensively. That's why he is very important and it's a lot of fun to play under him," the midfielder explained.