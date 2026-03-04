Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich star says Vincent Kompany 'knows what makes me tick' as he reveals coach's 'important' role in rise to stardom
The Kompany effect: Taking Pavlovic to the next level
Pavlovic, 21, has featured 32 times for Bayern in all competitions so far this season, starting 25 of those games as Bayern continue to impress in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal. His rise to prominence at the Bavarian giants is a testament to his talent, but he insists that Belgian boss Kompany deserves a lot of the credit.
Speaking in an interview with Sky Sport, Pavlovic highlighted how the Belgian coach has been instrumental in refining his game, particularly on the defensive side. "Vincent Kompany has a very big influence. He simply knows how I play football, how I tick and has also brought me to another level defensively. That's why he is very important and it's a lot of fun to play under him," the midfielder explained.
- Getty Images Sport
Dismissing the exit rumours
Despite his current status as a key figure for the record German champions, Pavlovic had to address long-standing rumours regarding his time in the club's academy. Reports had previously suggested that the midfielder considered walking away from the club during his time in the U15 and U16 age groups due to a lack of physical development compared to his peers.
However, the 21-year-old was quick to shut down those claims, insisting his loyalty to the club has never wavered. "That is a false rumour. I never considered leaving Bayern. I always wanted to make it here, never gave up and always kept going. Even when there was a more difficult time because I was small, physically still too little. But for me, it was not an option to leave FC Bayern," Pavlovic stated firmly.
The winning mentality
That resilience is part of a broader psychological framework that Pavlovic credits to his upbringing. The midfielder believes that his stubborn refusal to accept defeat has been the primary driver behind his transition from a slight academy prospect to a full Germany international. This "winner" mentality is something he carries with him every time he steps onto the pitch for the Bundesliga giants.
"That has always been my motto, even when I was little. That I always want to win, always want to achieve everything. I also got that from my upbringing from my parents. That's why there is always one motto for me: be a winner, not a loser," he added, illustrating the elite mindset required to survive at a club like Bayern Munich.
- Getty Images Sport
Praise for Lennart Karl
Pavlovic also took the time to discuss the emergence of Bayern's latest teenage sensation, Lennart Karl. The young attacker has recently broken into the first-team setup, and Pavlovic, who followed a similar path, is keeping a close eye on his development while offering advice on how to handle the inevitable pressures of professional football at such a young age.
"I believe how quickly Lennart Karl came to the professionals here and then was also a regular player in many games, nobody has ever achieved that so early. That's why it is very remarkable, especially at this age. What I always tell him is that he should not rest and should keep working every day. He should play the game and simply give his all. Of course, you also have harder phases, for example, when you don't play as often. But that's simply part of it and everyone has them at some point," Pavlovic concluded.
Advertisement