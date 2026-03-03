Getty Images Sport
Arsenal fan favourite reveals major gripe about life in London
Frustrations with British driving habits
While many high-profile footballers are known for their collections of luxury supercars, Calafiori has taken a decidedly different approach to navigating the streets of London. The 23-year-old Italian international, who joined the Gunners from Bologna in 2024, has revealed that he finds the city's traffic so unbearable that he chooses not to own a vehicle at all. London has consistently been ranked as one of the most congested megacities in the world, with average speeds often dropping to a crawl, and this lack of momentum has clearly tested the defender's patience.
Beyond the sheer volume of cars on the road, Calafiori has expressed a particular bewilderment regarding the mindset of British motorists. Accustomed to the more fluid and perhaps assertive driving styles found in his homeland, he finds the rigid adherence to rules in the UK to be a hindrance rather than a help. "I don’t drive, but I get around with a driver. I prefer not to drive here. I don’t have a car, but I can drive," he told the Supernova podcast. "I don’t like how they drive here. They follow the rules too much and are a bit slow. Sometimes you see these big traffic jams for no reason."
The lonely commute of a city dweller
The geography of a top-flight squad often sees players congregate in quiet, leafy suburbs near the training ground to simplify their daily commutes. However, as a young man living on his own, Calafiori has opted for the vibrant energy of Central London, a choice that places him at a distance from most of his team-mates. This decision necessitates a 50-minute journey to the club's training facility for a 9:15 am check-in, a commute he prefers to spend in the passenger seat rather than behind the wheel.
Living in the heart of the city provides a different lifestyle compared to the family-orientated routines of his colleagues. "I live quite far away from my team-mates; nobody lives where I live. Most of them have families and kids and live in houses near the training ground," he noted.
Title charge and European ambitions
On the pitch, the frustrations of the M25 have not hampered Arsenal’s momentum as they pursue a historic campaign. The Gunners find themselves five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, albeit having played an extra fixture. Calafiori’s arrival has coincided with a period of steady evolution under Mikel Arteta, and the defender is hopeful that the current squad has the psychological and technical depth required to finally cross the finish line after several near-misses in recent seasons.
The Italian is under no illusions about the scale of the task but remains optimistic about the club's trajectory. "Ever since the gaffer has been there, we’ve always been there or thereabouts, often finishing second by a hair, but I think there’s been improvement every year," Calafiori said. "I hope this is the decisive year."
Adapting to the English game
Transitioning from the tactical rigour of Serie A to the relentless pace of the Premier League has been a learning curve for the defender. He has noted significant cultural shifts, from the length of training sessions to the atmosphere in the stands. One particular observation that caught him off guard was the sight of empty stadiums during pre-match warm-ups, a stark contrast to the early-filling terraces often seen on the continent. Furthermore, he views English football as more attack-minded, requiring a different mental approach compared to the defensive chess matches of Italy. "Obviously, the culture is completely different. Like, if I think about Italy, training sessions are two hours, the tactics it’s all different. Football is more tactical in Italy, and here they think more about attacking," he said.
The coming weeks represent a true "acid test" for Calafiori and his team-mates as they remain active across four fronts. With a Champions League knockout tie against Bayer Leverkusen and a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on the horizon, the squad's form and injury resilience will be under the microscope. If Arsenal can maintain their consistency through this gruelling run of fixtures, Calafiori may find that a trophy parade makes the London traffic a little easier to bear.
