Mosquera was forced off during Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Brentford after landing awkwardly and requiring immediate treatment, prompting fears of a significant ankle injury. The BBC suggest that initial assessments indicate the Spanish defender will miss between six and eight weeks, with the club awaiting further test results to confirm the extent of the damage. His withdrawal added to a growing list of defensive absentees, intensifying concerns for Arteta as the Gunners continue to compete on multiple fronts.

The setback comes at a time when Arsenal are already without their first-choice centre-back pairing of Saliba and Gabriel, who have missed recent fixtures due to respective injuries. Saliba is reportedly only “days” away from returning after suffering a knock in training, while Gabriel may be sidelined until January with a thigh issue. Mosquera had been deputising alongside Piero Hincapie, giving Arteta some stability in defence before this latest injury blow.

Arsenal remain top of both the Premier League table and their Champions League group, but Mosquera’s absence threatens to disrupt their momentum in a crucial run of fixtures.