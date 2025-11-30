+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Chelsea: Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka stand up to rescue a point as off-colour Gunners miss huge chance to strengthen grip on Premier League title race

Mikel Merino salvaged a 1-1 draw for Premier League leaders Arsenal, but they will feel like this was two-points dropped against a Chelsea side who were reduced to 10 men after just 38 minutes when Moises Caicedo was sent off. In an extremely feisty London derby that was littered with early yellow cards, it was no real surprise to see a dismissal, with Caicedo seeing red for a brutal tackle on Merino seven minutes before the interval.

It was a big blow to Chelsea, but they dealt with it well and got themselves in front just after half-time when Trevoh Chalobah flicked on Reece James' corner and his header looped over everyone and into the far corner.

Arsenal hit back quickly, however, and got back on level terms when Merino rose to power Bukayo Saka's cross past Robert Sanchez, and you felt at that point the visitors would go on to make their extra man advantage count.

But they struggled to create any clear cut chances and had to settle for a point which keeps them six points clear of the Blues and moved them five clear of second-placed Manchester City.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Stamford Bridge...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    Got caught out a bit by the free-kick that led to the corner which Chelsea scored from. Didn't have much to do in terms of saves.

    Jurrien Timer (7/10):

    Class act as always. Amid all the chaos, especially in the first half, he was the one calm head in the Arsenal back four.

    Cristhian Mosquera (6/10):

    Surprisingly named in the XI due to the training ground injury suffered by William Saliba. Looked edgy on the ball as Chelsea pressed, but never hid and played his part,

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    You could see him trying to talk Mosquera through the game at times. Played the senior defensive role quite well. Almost set up a late winner with his cross into the box. Booked.

    Riccardo Calafiori (5/10):

    Stupid booking in the first half. Chelsea dealt with him quite well, so he wasn't his usual attacking threat. Replaced by Lewis-Skelly at half-time.

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (6/10):

    Booked in the opening minutes so was always walking a tightrope. Found very little as was in a constant battle with Enzo.

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Probably the one player who showed any consistent quality for Arsenal. Produced one exceptional tackle to deny Neto. 

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    Never really got into the game. Looked frustrated by the constant fouls and stop-start nature of the game.

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Was in and out of the game, but found a moment of real quality when he got to the touchline and picked out a perfect cross for Merino to score.

    Mikel Merino (6/10):

    Not his best game. His touch and passing range was off at times, but still popped up with a crucial goal.

    Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

    Had one shot well saved in the first half. Looked rusty, which is no surprise given this was his first start in well over a month.

    Subs & Manager

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (5/10):

    On at half-time to replace the booked Calafiori, but picked up a yellow himself almost immediately.

    Martin Odegaard (6/10):

    Good to see him back. Got involved, but was unable to unpick the lock in the Chelsea defence.

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    Booed relentlessly on his return to Chelsea. On the fringes of things. 

    Viktor Gyokeres (N/A):

    Couldn't get into the game, though did look like he was about to score the winner right at the death, but Timber took Hincapie's cross off his head.

    Mikel Arteta (6/10):

    It felt like his late attacking changes didn't work. It made the game more open and Arsenal lost any control.

