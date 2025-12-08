Arsenal make brutal Gabriel Jesus decision for Champions League squad after learning true extent of Cristhian Mosquera injury

The former Manchester City man sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee back in January and he has not played for Mikel Arteta's team since. The 28-year-old featured in a behind-closed-doors match late last month, prompting manager Mikel Arteta to deliver an optimistic view on his condition.

"Very good. He's doing everything with the team at the moment for the last almost two weeks. We're going to give him some exposure as well internally with some games, so he gets that fitness. But he looks really good in training, and he's going to be a big addition to the team," he said.

Then, last week, he played for the Gunners' under-21s as he steps up his comeback. It is not yet certain when he will play for Arsenal's first team again but it is likely to be in the coming weeks. However, it appears he won't be involved with their Champions League campaign for the time being.