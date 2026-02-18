Anthony Gordon joins Harry Kane in exclusive Champions League club after latest Newcastle goals

Given Newcastle's patchy form throughout the 2025-26 season so far, Wednesday's trip to Azerbaijan was expected to be a somewhat tricky one as the Magpies looked to make a strong start to their knockout round play-off.

However, the first half turned out to be a complete procession for the visitors, who took the lead in the third minute when Gordon got his first of the night with a well-taken finish. Malick Thiaw soon headed in another to make it 2-0 before the hosts crumbled just before the half-hour mark.

Gordon confidently dispatched a 32nd-minute penalty and then ran clean through to finish mere moments later, taking the scoreline up to 4-0. Howe's side were then gifted another spot-kick, with Gordon again stepping up and finding the back of the net past beleaguered goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski.