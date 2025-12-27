'Absolute lifesaver' - Rio Ferdinand backs Man Utd signing to cement starting XI spot for next decade after impressive start at club

After a 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle on Friday, former England international Ferdinand commended Lammens for being a solid addition for Amorim's team, while asserting he can remain in the starting XI for the next 10 years.

He said on Rio Ferdinand Presents, "Do you know what, Lammens is a solid addition to this squad. He’s going to be Manchester United’s keeper for the next ten years, no doubt. He is as solid as a rock. No frills, just gets it done. Look, you need him to come out to claim it on the edge of his six-yard box, he comes and just takes one through bodies, beautiful to see. You want a solid keeper, you know where he’s going to be."

The ex-Leeds United defender also hypothesised that Lammens may not be the most exciting of characters, but is a reliable force in goal.

"I bet he’s a boring fella, I bet there’s not much in terms of that but he’s intelligent, a lovely guy, really nice guy but on a night out I don’t reckon he’d be one of the ones you’d want to spend most of the night with, no disrespect, most goalkeepers aren’t anyway," he said. "But when you get to the football pitch you’d be going, ‘You know what, I hope he’s behind me’, he looks like one of those.

"We’ve been searching for a consistent goalkeeper, someone you know where they’re going to be when you look around. In the last seven minutes of extra time he’s come out and took two balls in his six-yard box comfortably. Takes the pressure off the back four, absolute lifesaver if you’re a defender. It’s a great feeling to know where your goalkeeper is exactly going to be when you turn around and Lammens is one of those."

