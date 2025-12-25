'I hope 2026 is dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo!' - Ex-France star wants Portugal legend to win World Cup & repeat Lionel Messi feat as Roberto Martinez is given line-up warning

Leboeuf, who got his hands on the World Cup with France in 1998 and was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino, told GOAL when asked about Ronaldo’s recent claims that he does not need a global title in order to cement his legacy: “He’s not lying because what he has achieved is already fantastic, but Ronaldo and Messi - out of all the titles, it was a race between those two for the Ballon d’Or, it became who do you prefer? It became a constant question - are you more Messi or Ronaldo? For more than a decade it was that.

“Those players already achieved big titles, but it’s true that a World Cup makes a difference. I have sometimes criticised Ronaldo for what he has done and I have been hammered by his fans. Some people say: ‘What have you achieved in your life?’ I say: ‘I won the World Cup, he didn’t’. It’s the easy answer!

“Of course he has done better than me, he’s a fantastic player, but winning a World Cup makes a difference - even if you are Frank Leboeuf, but even more so if you are Ronaldo after Messi has won it.

“It was like in 2022 the World Cup was dedicated to Messi. I really hope that 2026 will be dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo. That would be fantastic for him to get a World Cup, and for Portugal. Portugal have a hell of a team, so it’s possible.”

Getty Images

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!