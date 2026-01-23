How much blame should sporting director Richard Hughes take for Liverpool's woeful season?

Anfield has never known a summer like 2025. Supporters still buzzing after seeing Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy were almost overcome with excitement after watching the club's previously prudent owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), sanction one expensive signing after another.
Jeremie Frimpong arrived the same day that Alexander-Arnold officially left to take the edge off the former Kop idol's disappointing departure, and, in a development that nobody saw coming, the Dutchman was soon joined on Merseyside by his former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate, Florian Wirtz, who had previously been expected to join either Bayern Munich or Manchester City.
Before June was out, Hughes went back to the Vitality Stadium to sign Milos Kerkez, the incredibly exciting left-back that he'd previously bought for Bournemouth. It was at that point that Liverpool stepped up their search for a new striker and, remarkably, it didn't end with the acquisition of Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike. Liverpool actually ended up managing to sign the Magpies' No.9 too, as Alexander Isak eventually managed to force through his "dream" move to Anfield on the final day of the summer transfer window.
By that stage, the supporters were in a state of delirium. It felt as if Hughes was playing fantasy football, assembling a squad of superstars, Liverpool's answer to Real Madrid's 'Galacticos'.
However, the Reds' recruitment came in for severe criticism during a historically bad run of nine defeats in 12 appearances in all competitions between September and November - during which their hopes of retaining their Premier League crown disintegrated. The British-record fee for Isak bore the brunt of the criticism because, as many said at the time, Liverpool didn't necessarily need the Swedish striker - particularly after signing Ekitike, who has proven even better than expected - and the feeling remains that they would have been better served signing someone like Antoine Semenyo to replace versatile winger Luis Diaz, who was integral to their championship success, rather than relying on the erratic Cody Gakpo.
Still, after being slated during a slow start to his Premier League career, Wirtz is now starting to prove his worth - and the same goes for Frimpong and Kerkez, who shone simultaneously for the first time this season in the midweek win in Marseille. The hope now is that Isak, who suffered a broken leg just seconds after scoring what felt like a game-changing goal in every sense at Tottenham in December, is also destined to come good once he returns to full fitness (although probably not until next season), given he's a proven Premier League goal-scorer.
Verdict: Could eventually pay off.