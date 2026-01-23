Dastan Satpaev: The new Sergio Aguero rewriting history in Kazakhstan ahead of record-breaking transfer to Chelsea

Satpaev's future is secure in that regardless of how he plays, he will still join up with Chelsea in August 2026. He could have made little-to-no progress in the 18 months between signing a contract and actually arriving in west London, but has instead gone from strength to strength.

On the first day of the 2025 Kazakh Premier League season, Satpaev scored the equaliser as Kairat drew 1-1 away at title rivals Astana. That proved to be the first of 14 goals he would net in his first top-flight campaign, only pipped to the Golden Boot by Astana's Albania international Nazmi Gripshi, who finished with 16. Nevertheless, Kairat and Satpaev, who also tallied seven assists, pipped the capital club to the title again by only two points.

The highlight of Kairat's 2025, however, came in Europe as they qualified for the Champions League proper for the first time. Entering at the first qualifying round, they emerged victorious from three ties, Satpaev scoring in all of them, to set up a play-off match with Scottish champions Celtic. Both legs finished 0-0, but Kairat won on penalties to advance to the league phase.

Unsurprisingly, Kairat sit bottom of the Champions League table through seven rounds of fixtures, but they as a team and Satpaev as a budding young star have given a decent account of themselves. They were beaten 5-0 by Real Madrid in their first home match, with Kylian Mbappe eventually stealing the show, but they had great chances to break the deadlock early on and Los Blancos' defenders found it hard trying to stifle the busy Satpaev.

Along the way of this mystical European journey, Satpaev has broken numerous records. His goal against Slovenian side NK Olimpia in the first qualifying round, at the age of 16 years, 10 months and 27 days, made him the youngest Kazakh player to score in a UEFA competition, while he became the first Kazakh player to ever score in the final stage of a European game when he netted in their league-phase defeat to Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Satpaev has already been capped seven times by the Kazakhstan senior team, and after becoming their youngest-ever debutant, he also marked his name as their youngest-ever scorer when he grabbed a goal in their remarkable 1-1 draw with Belgium in World Cup qualifying back in November.