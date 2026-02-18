Wolves vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners hunt down three points

Our betting expert expects league leaders Arsenal to inflict further damage on Wolves’ precarious relegation battle.

Best bets for Wolves vs Arsenal

Both teams to score – No, at odds of 1.61 on bet365

Second half with most goals, at odds of 2.10 on bet365

Under 2.5 total goals, at odds of 2.10 on bet365

Away shutout for Gunners

Rob Edwards knows Wolves’ season is all but over. After watching his team trail 3-0 to Chelsea inside the first period, he admitted to pounding the door in frustration. With just 16 goals in 26 games – the league’s worst attack – his anger is justified.

Goals have come far and few for Wolves. Their -32 goal difference is the worst of any side in the top division. They have drawn a blank in four of their last five games, with only Chelsea generous enough to concede.

Arsenal arrive with this term’s stingiest defence, having allowed only 17 goals. Before their recent Brentford hiccup, they had strung together three straight clean sheets. No team has more shutouts than their 13.

While Arsenal failed to keep Brentford at bay, Wolves lack the same threat. All things point to yet another clean sheet for David Raya. His 52% shutout rate is the most impressive goalkeeper stat this season.

Wolves’ weak start could play into Arsenal’s hands

Arsenal got off to a poor start against Brentford. They failed to net a single shot on target in the first period, with a grim xG of 0.12. That value was a result of one off-target attempt on goal.

Only one PL game this season has seen fewer first-half attempts than the four registered at Gtech Community Stadium. That was Wolves vs Brentford back in December 2025, which produced just three.

Wolves’ scoring struggles are well documented. Their only two goals in the last six league games have arrived in the second period. This includes Tolu Arokodare’s consolation strike against Chelsea.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have netted six of their 10 league goals after the interval. Noni Maduke broke the deadlock against Brentford just after the hour mark.

Wolves offer little threat early on and remain vulnerable at the back late in matches. With greater depth and quality, Arsenal should take control as the game opens up.

Low-scoring Molineux affair

Arsenal netted three or more goals in four consecutive competitive outings. However, they have failed to score more than once in two of their last three games.

Despite ranking first for away form in the Premier League this season, the Gunners have been shaky on recent road trips. Arteta’s outfit have dropped points in two of their last three away league matches.

Nottingham Forest held Arsenal to a goalless stalemate, while Brentford held them to a 1-1 draw. A 4-0 victory away at Leeds United was sandwiched in between.

Wolves are winless in six successive league games. Three of those losses came by two-goal margins. Two of them were against top-five opponents in Chelsea and Manchester City. Four of those six games finished under 2.5 total goals.

Under such circumstances, it is wise to back Arsenal to win, although a goal rush is unlikely.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres (x2), Leandro Trossard

Things have never been bleaker at Molineux. Wolves remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just one victory all season. Their solitary win arrived as recently as last month, secured during a brief four-game unbeaten league run.

They are 18 points adrift of safety. Nottingham Forest, who held them to a goalless stalemate last time out, currently occupy 17th position. Wolves possess the league’s weakest attack, having scored only 16 goals in 26 games. Their defence ranks the third-worst, with 48 conceded.

Rob Edwards now faces his third top-five opponent in the space of three weeks. With Manchester City trailing, Arsenal arrive on high alert. Their 1-1 draw with Brentford trimmed their lead over City to just four points.

The Gunners failed to contain a determined Bees outfit. Keane Lewis-Potter dented Arsenal’s title momentum with a late equaliser, cancelling out Noni Madueke’s second-half opener.

Both sides return to Premier League duty after midweek FA Cup commitments. The momentum, however, remains firmly with Mikel Arteta’s men as they seek to restore their cushion over City.

Probable lineups for Wolves vs Arsenal

Wolves expected lineup: Sa, Mosquera, Bueno, Krejci, Rodrigo Gomes, Joao Gomes, Angel Gomes, Hugo Bueno, Mane, Arokodare, Armstrong

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Hincapie, Gabriel, Mosquera, Timber, Eze, Rice, Zubimendi, Madueke, Gyokeres, Trossard