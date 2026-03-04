Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest predictions: Both sides desperate for the win

Our betting expert expects Manchester City to continue their rich vein of form and secure three points against a team that are fighting for survival.

Best bets for Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Anytime goalscorer - Antoine Semenyo at odds of 1.89 on bet365

Three-way handicap - Man City to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.90 on bet365

BTTS - No at odds of 1.93 on bet365

Semenyo proving his worth

Antoine Semenyo has proven to be an excellent signing for Manchester City. The former Bournemouth attacker appears to have settled quickly at a club chasing the Premier League title. The Ghanaian international has improved his positioning in the penalty area and the number of scoring opportunities he creates.

Semenyo is already City’s fifth-highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season, despite only joining the club in January. He scored the decisive winning goal against Leeds over the weekend and frequently delivers when the home side need him most.

He is currently on a run of four goals in his previous six league appearances. With doubts regarding Erling Haaland’s fitness, Guardiola will likely rely on him again. He led the attack alongside Omar Marmoush in Haaland’s absence on Saturday night, suggesting he is a strong candidate to score once more.

Momentum with the hosts

City’s victory against Leeds marked their fourth consecutive Premier League win, forming part of a wider six-game unbeaten run. In total, City have not lost in their last nine matches across all competitions, winning eight of those encounters.

In contrast, Forest have failed to win any of their last five league matches and head into this game following two consecutive defeats. Pereira’s men will be low on confidence ahead of the trip to City, as they are now on a three-match losing streak.

This will be encouraging for the title-chasing side, who have enjoyed a strong run of results against the Tricky Trees. City have won five of the last six head-to-head meetings regardless of the venue. Furthermore, the hosts have never lost to Forest at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League era, winning their last three such matches.

It is also worth noting that 3-0 has been City's most frequent home scoreline in the league this season. They have won by this margin five times, which accounts for 36% of their results at the Etihad.

Solid defensive record at the Etihad

Manchester City have netted 57 goals in the league this term, only one fewer than the division's most prolific side, Arsenal. However, no team has scored more goals at home than City's 34 in 14 matches. They also possess the joint-best home defensive record, having conceded only nine times in 14 games.

Guardiola’s side have scored at least two goals in each of their last three home league fixtures. With an average of 2.43 goals per match on their own turf, the hosts are expected to perform well on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Forest have found the net in only 54% of their Premier League matches this season. The visitors have seen only one team, or neither, score in 43% of their away fixtures; City share this same statistic for their home games this term.

Since only one side has scored in five of the last six meetings between these teams, another one-sided scoreline is a strong possibility during the week.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest Goalscorers prediction: Manchester City: Omar Marmoush, Antoine Semenyo x2

Manchester City are determined to reclaim the Premier League title after losing out to Liverpool last season. The CItyzens enter this round of midweek action five points behind the current leaders, Arsenal. However, Pep Guardiola’s men have a game in hand over the Gunners.

Essentially, if the Sky Blues win that extra match, the gap at the top of the table will be reduced to only two points. Since City are still due to host Arsenal in April, the title race is currently in the hands of both clubs.

However, Guardiola’s team have experienced some tense moments recently. They secured a 1-0 victory away at Leeds over the weekend, though it was not a typically dominant performance from City. What matters most is that they won and will now aim to maintain the pressure on Arsenal.

In terms of fighting for survival, Nottingham Forest appear to be in a similar situation. Their new manager, Vitor Pereira, started well with a victory in the Europa League play-offs. However, he is yet to secure a single point in the Premier League since taking over as the boss of the Tricky Trees.

Forest are currently only two points above the relegation zone and were fortunate that their defeat last weekend did not cost them more. West Ham were also beaten, which provided Forest with some relief. For now, the visitors must match the Hammers’ results to remain clear of the battle at the bottom of the table.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Cherki, Silva, O’Reilly, Marmoush, Semenyo

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus