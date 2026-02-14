Liverpool vs Brighton predictions: Three cup tips as the Reds progress

We’re backing the Reds to secure their spot in the next round, as the Seagulls are struggling for form lately.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Brighton

Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals odds of 1.92 on bet365

Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.04 on bet365

Hugo Ekitike as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.80 on bet365

The Reds to triumph despite frailties

Liverpool last won the FA Cup in 2022 and will aim to secure it for the ninth time this year. Arne Slot’s side have endured a rough season, but bounced back once again in midweek, beating Sunderland 1-0. They should have enough to defeat Brighton and Hove Albion, who are out of form.

The Reds will be without Wataru Endo, following his injury at the Stadium of Light. Meanwhile, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley, and Giovanni Leoni are also unavailable due to injuries. However, Dominik Szoboszlai will be available again after he missed the Black Cats victory due to suspension.

Moreover, Yasin Ayari could return for the visitors, but Jan Paul van Hecke may sit this one out as a precaution. Neither side have been strong defensively this season, but have plenty of attacking options. This match is likely to see a victory for the Reds and plenty of action from both sides.

An exciting second half

Given the form of both teams, there’s good reason to expect plenty of action in the second half. The Reds’ Premier League games this season have featured more than double the amount of goals after the break than before.

They’ve scored 15 times more and conceded almost twice as many (12/23). In total, 10 of the last 15 goals in their games across all competitions came after half-time. Therefore, while there may not be plenty of goals in the beginning, they’ll almost certainly come in the second half.

Brighton are in a similar situation in terms of scoring goals. They’ve conceded exactly the same amount in each half in the league (17), but scored a lot more in the second. The Seagulls have only found the net 10 times in the opening 45 minutes in the league, compared to 24 after the break.

Backing Liverpool’s top scorer

Given the prowess Ekitike has shown this season, each match that passes without him scoring increases the statistical probability of him netting in the next one. The Frenchman has found the net 15 times in his debut Reds campaign, but it’s been a couple of weeks since his last one. He’s been Slot’s crucial player, though, and that will remain the case.

Ekitike scored and assisted in Liverpool’s last FA Cup clash, and he’ll be eager to add to his tally this weekend. He’s seen as the bookies’ favourite to find the net, followed by Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah. The former Eintracht Frankfurt man is definitely a player that Fabian Hürzeler will keep an eye on.

It’s going to be interesting to see which players both teams will field at Anfield, but we’re backing Ekitike to shine regardless. Liverpool will fancy their chances of going all the way in this competition, and they’ll need the Frenchman to play his part.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

Goalscorers Prediction - Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz - Brighton: Danny Welbeck

Liverpool suffered a late setback against Manchester City last week, but bounced back with a significant win at Sunderland on Wednesday night. However, the Reds remain in sixth place in the Premier League, and could struggle to claim a top-four spot. Recent defeats have highlighted their frailties, though the hosts will try to build on their FA Cup victory against the Black Cats.

Brighton and Hove Albion haven’t won in over a month, and they’ve extended that winless run to five games this week. The last time Fabian Hürzeler’s side won was in the last round of the cup, and they’re now 14th in the league table. Although their victory over Manchester United to reach this stage will inspire confidence, the visitors are currently in poor form.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Brighton

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Szoboszlai, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Brighton expected lineup: Verbruggen, Veltman, Dunk, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Gross, Gomes, Mitoma, Welbeck