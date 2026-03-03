Knicks vs Raptors Predictions - NBA Picks & Odds - 3/3/2026

The Knicks will be a tough proposition for the home team. On Sunday they ended San Antonio’s 10-game winning run, fired by big games from Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson. Toronto will have to be especially careful guarding from deep, with the Knicks racking up 38 successful three-point shots in their last two games against the Bucks and Spurs.

With both of these teams sitting pretty near the top of the Eastern Conference, Tuesday’s matchup has the feeling of an early playoff preview. New York (-1.5) will start as a slim favorite to take the W and should be strong enough to come through and cover, while this meeting of two of the NBA’s top defenses should keep the total down to hit the under (223.5 points).

Knicks vs Raptors Predictions - 7:30pm EST - 3/3

Brandon Ingram under 20.5 total points @ -110

Under 224 Points @ -111

Knicks -2.5 @ -110

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Knicks vs Raptors Odds

Spread: Knicks -2.5 (-110)

Knicks -2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Knicks -141, Raptors -120

Knicks -141, Raptors -120 Total: U/O 224 (-110)

Knicks vs Raptors Picks

Ingram to slow down against tough D - Under 20.5 (-110)

Brandon Ingram has been a valuable addition to the Toronto roster in 2025-26. The forward arrived in Canada last year in a trade with the Pelicans and immediately signed a lucrative extension with the Raptors. That faith was well placed. Ingram earned All-Star honors in 2026 for the second time in his career and averages 21.9 points per game while also contributing 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The 28-year-old has broken the 20-point barrier in four of his last five games. But he has been less effective against the NBA’s elite. The Pistons and OKC both kept Ingram quiet in recent losses and, after a bright start, the Spurs figured him out and held the star to just six second-half points as they came fighting back to win in Toronto.

NBA defenses don’t get much better than the Knicks’, and this looks like a tough stop for Ingram. The forward should still be active, but I can’t see him going over 20 on Tuesday.

Knicks vs Raptors Prediction 1: Brandon Ingram -20.5 Total Points @ -110

NY and Toronto to keep it tight - Under 224 Points (-110)

Toronto’s last game was uncharacteristically open. A sloppy first half against the Wizards meant that the Raptors offense was forced into overdrive to take the win, which they eventually did 134-125. It was nevertheless a big surprise to see the team ship over 120 points to lowly Washington having previously kept both the Thunder and Spurs below that figure in close losses.

The Raptors will not find the way to the net so easy with the Knicks on the other side. New York ranks sixth in the NBA with 111.5 points allowed per game, holding opponents to fewer than 40 made field goals on average. The Knicks like to keep the tempo down, with their mark of 101.6 placing 24th of 30 NBA franchises - the Raptors, with 102.7 possessions, rank 20th.

Toronto is 13-18 on the over this year while playing at home. The Knicks have an O/U record of 17-23 on a day’s rest and 4-9 in division games. Back this one to stay low-scoring too and land on the under.

Knicks vs Raptors Prediction 2: Under 224 Points @ -110

Knicks to cover narrow spread - Knicks -2.5 (-110)

Toronto has had a tough run of games. Having hosted OKC and San Antonio last week, it kicks off March with the visit of the 39-22 Knicks. While New York will not find things easy north of the border, a spread of just 2.5 points is irresistible for a team in great form.

The Raptors have struggled to cover at home, going 13-18 ATS while playing in Toronto. The Knicks, on the other hand, are 27-23 ATS as favorites and has covered in all three games against Toronto this season, winning each matchup by a margin of 16 points or higher.

The Knicks defend strongly both in the paint and on fast breaks, two strong points for the Raptors with the ball in hand, making this a favorable matchup for the away team. Their three-point shooting has been exceptional as of late and they rank fourth in the NBA with 14.9 shots made from deep per game. That accuracy spells trouble for Toronto, which allows teams to take a lot of shots from behind the line. The Raptors will battle, but this line is too good to pass up and I see the Knicks coming through by a decent margin on Tuesday.

Knicks vs Raptors Prediction 3: Knicks -2.5 @ -110

Knicks vs Raptors Start Time

Start Time: 7:30pm EST

7:30pm EST Location: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Address: 40 Bay St., Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2X2

40 Bay St., Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2X2 TV & Streaming: NBA League Pass (out of market), YES, MSGN/Gotham Sports App, Fubo.

Toronto is back at home on Tuesday with an Atlantic Division matchup against the high-flying Knicks. After beating Washington at the weekend, the Raptors have the chance to make a statement as they face one of the NBA’s form teams in what could be an early glimpse of an Eastern Conference postseason battle.