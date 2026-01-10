Rams vs Panthers Predictions - NFL Wild Card Saturday Picks & Odds

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (-10.5) get the postseason underway on the road at the Carolina Panthers, who upset the Rams 31-28 in Week 13. Looking to prove the loss, and -3 turnover margin was an anomaly, LA has a decent chance to cover the spread today.

Rams vs Panthers Predictions - 4:30pm EST - 1/10/2026

Matthew Stafford 3+ Touchdown Passes @ +155 with bet365

Kyren Williams Over 64.5 Rushing Yards @ -110 with bet365

Rams -10.5 @ -110 with bet365

Rams vs Panthers Odds

Rams vs Panthers Picks

Stafford Should Carve Panthers Defense Up - Matthew Stafford 3+ Touchdown Passes (+155)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has made a strong case to win the MVP award, as he led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdown passes (46). Coincidentally, arguably his worst game of the season was in the 31-28 Week 13 loss against the Panthers.

Stafford threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Even so, he managed 243 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He’ll be itching to have a bounce-back game against the Panthers, and he’s been carving up defenses all season long.

In the regular season finale, Stafford managed four TDs against the Cardinals. He also reached 3+ touchdown passes in nine of the final 14 games of the season. The +155 odds you can get on Stafford to throw 3+ TD passes for a third time in four games are quite favorable.

Carolina gave up 6.8 yards per pass attempt during the regular season, which ranked 21st in the league, and Stafford should have another big game.

Kyren Making His Carries Count - Kyren Williams Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Some of Rams running back Kyren Williams’ biggest games of the season have come in the last few weeks. He’s managed 60 rushing yards or more in each of the last six games and picked up 72 yards on 13 carries in the Week 13 loss to the Panthers.

Vegas isn’t giving the Panthers much of a chance here, and LA has the added motivation of an earlier loss to Carolina. If the Rams get out to a big lead early, which is more than possible, expect Sean McVay to call quite a few plays for Williams.

Even if the Rams don’t win big, Williams will be called upon to keep the Panthers’ average defense on its toes. In the regular season, Carolina gave up 4.4 yards per opponent carry, which ranked 22nd in the league.

Williams has averaged 5.1 yards per carry and 76 rushing yards per game over the Rams’ last six. Expect him to go over 64.5 rushing yards today.

Blowout at Bank of America Stadium - Rams -10.5 (-110)

Yes, three of the Rams’ five losses this season have come in the last six games. However, they can certainly find another gear in the playoffs and have the most favorable Wild Card matchup imaginable.

The Panthers went 8-9 and limped into the playoffs even after a 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday. Carolina averaged just 16 points per game in its last four regular-season contests and doesn’t do anything particularly well. This is also QB Bryce Young’s first career playoff game.

Meanwhile, the Rams have scored 37 points or more in four of their previous five games. They most likely won’t lose the turnover battle 3-0 as they did in their last game against the Panthers.

Eight of the Rams’ 12 victories this season have come by double digits. Expect a blowout at Bank of America Stadium today, as the Panthers have one of the worst point differentials (-69) for a playoff team in NFL history.

Rams vs Panthers Start Time

Start Time: 4:30pm ET

4:30pm ET Location: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Address: 800 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202

800 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202 TV & Streaming: FOX, Fubo, Hulu, NFL+

In the first Wild Card playoff game this season, the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) head to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers (8-9). The Panthers won the NFC South but are the only team in the NFL this season to make the playoffs with a record under .500.