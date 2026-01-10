Packers vs Bears Predictions - NFL Wild Card Saturday Picks & Odds

The Green Bay Packers (9-7-1, -1) stumbled into the playoffs with four straight losses ahead of today’s Wild Card game at Soldier Field against their rivals, the Chicago Bears (11-6). With Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons unavailable, the Bears (+100) have the edge here.

Packers vs Bears Predictions - 8:00pm EST - 1/10

Christian Watson Anytime TD Scorer @ +175

Caleb Williams Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ +122

Bears ML @ +100

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Packers vs Bears Odds

Spread: Packers -1 (-110)

Packers -1 (-110) Moneyline: Packers (-120), Bears (+100)

Packers (-120), Bears (+100) Total: O/U 43.5 (-110)

Packers vs Bears Picks

Watson Making Most of Limited Appearances - Christian Watson Anytime TD Scorer (+175)

When the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears met in Week 14, Packers QB Jordan Love and WR Christian Watson connected for two touchdowns. Watson only appeared in ten regular-season games this season, but still managed six touchdown receptions.

That is tied for first on the Packers, despite Watson’s shortened campaign. He has also managed four TDs in his five most recent appearances. With Love back from a concussion for this one, expect him to connect with Watson a handful of times today.

There’s a good chance that one of those receptions could be a touchdown, as over 17 percent of Watson’s catches resulted in a touchdown in the regular season. The Bears also gave up 1.9 passing TDs this season. I’d take a punt on Watson to score at +175 odds tonight.

Packers vs Bears Prediction 1: Christian Watson Anytime TD Scorer @ +175

Williams to Extend Multi-TD Streak - Caleb Williams Over 1.5 Touchdown Passes (+122)

Year two was much better for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. He managed to find a consistent rhythm by the end of the regular season, resulting in five straight games with two touchdown passes to close out the campaign.

Williams also managed a 27:7 TD to interception ratio, compared to 20:6 in his rookie campaign. Offensive mastermind and Bears head coach Ben Johnson has unlocked Williams’ game, and he’s thrown a ton of passes this season.

Only four QBs had more than Williams’ 568 pass attempts this season, and the Bears have thrown the ball on over 60 percent of their offensive plays over the previous three games. Expect Williams to have quite a few opportunities to throw TD passes today.

The Packers defense has been a bottom-ten unit over the last six weeks, and the Bears rank ninth in yards per play. Go with Williams 2+ TD passes at even odds.

Packers vs Bears Prediction 2: Caleb Williams Over 1.5 Touchdown Passes @ +122

Bears to Beat Rivals - Bears ML (+100)

Astoundingly, the Green Bay Packers are favorites for this game. The Packers have been decimated by injuries in the second half of the season, and no injury has been more demoralizing than the season-ending injury Micah Parsons suffered in Week 15.

Parsons had 12.5 sacks before tearing his ACL and completely transformed the Packers’ defense after being traded from the Cowboys. Since he went down, the Packers are now allowing the sixth-highest opponent success rate on QB dropbacks.

With time to make plays, Caleb Williams could have himself a big day. Additionally, the Packers have allowed the fifth-highest opponent yards per rush attempt over the past three games.

The Bears went 6-2 at Soldier Field this season and shouldn’t have problems beating a shorthanded Packers team. Green Bay QB Jordan Love should have some success against an average Bears defense, but it likely won’t be enough. Bet on the Bears’ moneyline.

Packers vs Bears Prediction 3: Bears ML @ +100

Packers vs Bears Start Time

Start Time: 8:00pm EST

8:00pm EST Location: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Address: 1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL 60605

1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL 60605 Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

This is just the third playoff meeting between eternal rivals, the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. With the Packers shorthanded, especially on defense, the Bears, who also beat the Packers at Soldier Field on December 20, should have an advantage.